Minnesota: 15,000 hospital RNs vote to authorize strike

By staff

Minneapolis, MN On Monday June 26, more than 15,000 registered nurses at hospitals across the Twin Cities metropolitan area and Duluth, who are represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) voted to authorize a strike.

The MNA members work at 11 different hospitals in the Twin Cities area, as well as Essentia and Aspirus Health in Duluth. They have been in negotiations for over three months with their employers without reaching a contract deal that they feel is worth voting on and putting into place.

According to MNA, management has not been bargaining in good faith and has been unwilling to consider proposals from the union which would address staffing levels to improve patient care, as well as attracting and retaining quality staff. Instead, the hospitals are prioritizing lining their own pockets at the cost of workers and patients.

Pam Whaley, an RN from Methodist hospital, said, “When hospital leaders refuse to engage seriously at the bargaining table, they’re telling us that safety isn’t their priority.”

The strike authorization vote gives the bargaining committee the authority to call a strike if they deem it necessary. No strike dates have been announced yet. MNA says they remain committed to winning their demands at the bargaining table, but if that route does not provide options, they can send a ten-day notice and begin a strike any time after that 10-day notice period has expired.

