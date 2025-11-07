Minneapolis: Twin Cities Coalition for Justice calls out MPD for letting women be murdered

By Noah Schumacher

Minneapolis, MN – On October 29, the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice (TCC4J) stood shoulder to shoulder with the families of Allison Lussier and Mariah Samuels, two women killed by their ex-partners due to the failures of the Minneapolis Police Department.

At the family press conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center, TCC4J and the families put the responsibility for the murders on the hands of the MPD, Chief Brian O’Hara, and Mayor Jacob Frey.

The families demanded the firing of MPD Chief O’Hara, full MPD cooperation with the city auditor’s investigation into MPD’s failures to investigate Lussier’s death, the prioritization by the city of domestic and intimate partner violence cases, and the establishment of an all-elected Civilian Police Accountability Commission (CPAC).

Mariah Samuels, a Black woman and a mother of two young children, was killed on September 14 by her ex-partner. She reported her abuse to MPD weeks before and was granted an emergency Order For Protection. Despite going to the courts and pleading for MPD to do something about the threats to her life, her calls went unheard. MPD did not assign an investigator to her case until after she was killed.

Samuels’ sister, Simone Hunter, attended the press conference. She and her family have been gathering community support and calling for accountability from the city despite the trials of the grief of losing a loved one.

Allison Lussier, an Anishinaabe woman, was killed in February 2024. For several months, Lussier called to MPD in fear for her safety from Chuck Foss, her abusive ex-partner. The medical examiner said she died of subdural hematoma, a head injury. Chief O’Hara showed his contempt for her life and the truth by claiming she died of an overdose, instead of the negligence of his MPD.

Jana Sweeney Williams, Lussier’s aunt, spoke at the press conference. She has been calling for “Justice for Allison Lussier” for over a year. She got the attention of the city auditor's office. They have been trying to investigate the case, but have publicly called out the MPD for obstructing their inquiry.

Jess Sundin of TCC4J emceed the press conference. She said, ““I am here because we want to help these families take our power back. When women need help and call for that help they oughta get it.” Sundin pointed to TCC4J’s campaign for a Civilian Police Accountability Council (CPAC), saying, “This is our community and we deserve a right to control police and how they’re policed and who polices them.”

