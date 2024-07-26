Minneapolis: Three weeks into strike park workers march and shut down park board meeting

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – Minneapolis park workers have been on strike since July 4, after seven months of negotiations failed to lead to a contract that they could accept. The park workers are represented by the Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA), Local 363.

On Wednesday July 24, the park workers decided it was time to take their fight to the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board meeting and make them face the workers. The board had intended to vote on a resolution to move a proposal at the bargaining table. However, after LIUNA members and supporters held a picket line for three hours, and packed the board room, ultimately the meeting adjourned with no other business being conducted except approving the meeting agenda.

In the latest offer, the park workers, who start around $20 an hour, would see 10.25% in raises over a three-year contract. LIUNA points out that the superintendent just gave himself a 10% raise this year in one year. They also point out that the park system has a $25 million reserve that they could tap into to give larger raises to the workers. Additionally, the park board has offered step increases, however they seek to make those contingent on a worker’s performance as perceived by their supervisor, opening the door to favoritism in pay.

In most rounds of bargaining, the superintendent sets the deal and the board primarily serves to rubber stamp whatever that deal is. However, this year the board is highly divided, with split votes occurring over questions as simple as whether to put discussion around a new proposal for the workers on the board meeting agenda at all. A motion to do this failed 3 to 5 at the most recent board meeting.

Nick Grebe, an arborist and serves on the negotiating committee for LIUNA 363, stated, “I am on strike because they have not had a tentative agreement on a single thing we have asked. Safety, changing our grievance process so it is more functional, and we have agreed to 18 of theirs. We came down on wages and agreed to their timelines, and they still won’t come back to the table. Still no movement. Nothing at all. So, I am here on day 19 or whatever it is now, and that is why we are still on strike.”

After the park board protest management agreed to come back to the table and negotiations were set for Thursday July 25. As of now no settlement has been reported yet and the strike continues.

