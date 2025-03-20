Minneapolis shows outrage over Israel’s massacre during “ceasefire”

By Meredith Aby

Minneapolis, MN – On March 18, over 300 people gathered at the Minneapolis Federal Building for an emergency protest to show their collective outrage at Israel’s latest violation of the ceasefire in Gaza and the Trump administration’s complicity in the attack.

In the past 24 hours, Israel has conducted heavy airstrikes which targeted homes, schools, tents and shelters across Gaza, killing over 400 Palestinians and injuring hundreds more. The Free Palestine Coalition held the emergency response protest on five hours’ notice.

Cedar Larson, a member of Women Against Military Madness, came to the protest. “I came out today because we witnessed one of the most horrific nights since the genocide began 17 months ago. We witnessed the deaths of over 300 people in one single night – when they thought that they had gone to bed and witnessed one of the most devastating experiences and days of this genocide so far after. This is a blatant violation of the ceasefire. The end of the ceasefire is flying in the face of any respect for law, and we have to come out to stand against it!”

Nick Tolliver, a member of the MN Anti-War Committee, explained, “Hundreds of people gathered out here in the cold tonight to demand an end Israel’s ongoing genocide and the U.S. government’s support of Israel’s crimes against humanity. Israel’s blatant violation of the ceasefire is further proof that they are not seriously invested in peace and were only using the ceasefire to regroup, re-arm and continue their genocide on the civilians of Gaza.”

Liz Bolsoni, also member of the MN Anti-War Committee, concurred. “For many, especially our Palestinian and Muslim community members, the past two months since the ceasefire deal have felt like a sick and twisted waiting game. We’ve known that the United States and Israel, led by billionaire capitalists and genocidal maniacs, have absolutely no commitment to peace. That there is no ‘press pause’ on a genocide. But tonight’s emergency action in Minneapolis was a reminder of where our commitments lie – in standing with the Palestinian resistance for an end to genocide and apartheid.”

At the closing of the protest, Wyatt Miller announced that the MN Anti-War Committee will be packing the next meeting of the State Board of Investment on Friday, March 21 at 9 a.m. at the Retirement Systems Building, Room 106, 60 Empire Drive in Saint Paul to demand that Minnesota divest from Israel and all companies that profit from Israel’s war and occupation of Palestine.

#MinneapolisMN #MN #AntiWarMovement #Palestine