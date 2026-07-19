Minneapolis rejects Skydio drone surveillance contract

By Layna Crandell

Minneapolis, MN – On July 16, over 100 people packed the city council chambers and overflow room to oppose the 75-day pilot program contract proposal with Skydio, a drone manufacturing company that has ties to ICE and the Israeli Defense Force. The contract would allow Skydio drones to act as “first responders” to surveil emergency scenes prior to police arriving.

After weeks of organizing by the Free Palestine Coalition against this proposal, which included protests, a call-in campaign, and a petition, the Minneapolis city council rejected the motion in a 6-6 vote.

Sana Wazwaz, a leader with American Muslims for Palestine-MN stated, “The vote against Skydio is a testament to the relentless and boundless drive of our city to set historic precedents in the fight for Palestine. Once again, Minneapolis has set an example for cities across the country – first through our passage of the strongest ceasefire resolution in the U.S., and secondly, through our uprising against operation metro surge. Our people will be known as those who will fight militarization to the end – a city which shows that no BDS win is ‘too radical” for us to achieve.’”

Maeve Aikin, a member of the Minnesota Anti War Committee stated, “City council’s rejection of this contract is a win for our already over-surveilled and overpoliced communities in Minneapolis and a win for the BDS movement writ large. In the imperial core, it is our moral responsibility to reject partnerships with companies like Skydio that materially benefit from Israeli apartheid and genocide as part of the wider strategy of economic isolation. As with Palantir products developed in Gaza and implemented in the Twin Cities during Operation Metro Surge, the IOF’s surveillance technologies will always come home because Israel exists as a military outpost of the United States.”

Jae Yates, an organizer with the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice (TCC4J), related the opposition toward the proposed Skydio contract with Minneapolis residents protecting their neighbors during Operation Metro Surge, stating, “If the majority of the people of Minneapolis, who bravely stood up to ICE's terrorism of our immigrant neighbors this winter, had our way, there would be no debate about whether to give money to a company profiting off of a genocide so that cops can misuse their surveillance technology.”

Abir Ismail, a Minneapolis public school educator and member of Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, pointed to Skydio’s history of providing drone technology and data to both Israel and ICE, stating “These drones can monitor and record all our data. They are used by ICE and the Israeli military. Homeland Security itself has stated that our police, the FBI, ICE and Israeli soldiers undergo shared training. The connection is unbroken.”

After the vote on the pilot program, the council also considered a motion to remove the Skydio proposal from future agendas, which failed 6-6, and therefore will be eligible for future consideration.

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