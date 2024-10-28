Minneapolis rallies to defend pro-Palestine students from political repression

By Andrew Josefchak

Minneapolis, MN – On Saturday, October 26, the Free Palestine Coalition organized a rally that drew out 75 community members and students to send a message to University of Minnesota administration that the repression of student Palestine solidarity protesters on campus is unacceptable and will not be allowed to stand. The protesters rallied near a UMN football game during homecoming week, and were seen by thousands of students and alumni, many of whom joined in pro-Palestine chants and raised fists in support as they passed the demonstration.

Earlier in the week, on Monday, October 21, 11 UMN student members of Students for a Democratic Society occupied a campus administrative building, Morrill Hall, stating that they would not leave the building until the university resumed a course towards divestment from apartheid Israel that had been agreed upon in the spring. The university responded with heavy repression. More than 50 police vehicles were called to campus to respond to this student protest, including a SWAT van, and heavily armed police were seen cordoning off large sections of campus. Students were detained and arrested at gunpoint. Four members of the press were likewise detained, though not arrested and jailed.

The 11 students who were arrested are facing trumped-up charges. One has been charged with felony assault of a police officer, nine have been suspended from the University, and four were immediately evicted from their campus housing. All 11 were held for upwards of 36 hours in jail. FBI agents were called to the jail to attempt to interrogate the protesters, for unknown purposes.

Jess Sundin, an organizer with the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice, an organization that combats police crimes and fights for community control of the police in Minneapolis, spoke at Saturday's rally in support of the students who are facing repression. Sundin stated, “There is nothing more important than standing against genocide. Nothing. Our students did the right thing on Monday, and I am outraged at the university’s response. Instead of doing the right thing, standing with them and divesting from Israel’s genocide, the admin sent in the UMPD to point weapons at our students – that could have been my kid!”

Sundin went on to say, “Not only that. There is no alleged federal crime here, but the university even called in the FBI! How dare they call the FBI on our students?! The FBI are the political police, and they are involved only for one reason: to silence dissent. That is political repression, and the only way to fight it is with solidarity.”

Dr. Sima Shahksari, a faculty member at the University of Minnesota, emceed the event. Shahksari stated, “The reason the students occupied the building was because the administration continues to ignore their demands for divestment from the Israeli genocide in Gaza, even though students voted overwhelmingly last semester for divestment. If Black students had not occupied the ‘Morrill’ Hall in 1969, the discriminatory policies of UMN would not have changed; there would not have been an African American and African Studies Department; there would have been no MLK Program. Criminalizing students who protest discriminatory laws or laws that protect a genocide is shameful.”

Community organizers with the Free Palestine Coalition have plans to continue to support the students through this period of political repression. A court date has been set for the student who is facing felony charges, and the community will rally to show the police, FBI, and university administration that students have the support of the entire Palestine liberation movement.

