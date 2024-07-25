Minneapolis protests Klobuchar’s applause for Netanyahu, arrests made

By Wyatt Miller

Minneapolis, MN – On July 24, several hundred protesters took to the street in front of U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s downtown office on busy Washington Avenue. A smaller group, holding banners that read “We are the red line” then shut down the southbound on-ramp to Interstate 35W and declared their intention not to disperse despite police orders.

Earlier that day, Sen. Klobuchar had attended Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial speech in the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. Standing in the front row, the Democratic senator was visible giving standing ovations for Netanyahu, despite an emerging global consensus that he is presiding over a genocide in Gaza.

With the street and highway on-ramp still blockaded, protesters heard speakers from Palestinians and other organizers with the Twin Cities-based Free Palestine Coalition, which organized the action.

“What we witnessed today is a desperate man coming to his handlers in a desperate plea to convince Americans that they need to continue this genocide,” said Taher Herzallah of American Muslims for Palestine. “We’re here to say unequivocally and unapologetically that there is no political future for anybody in this country so long as they support genocide.”

“Amy Klobuchar believes that there is no political consequence for standing for genocide and against Palestinians,” Herzallah continued. “But we have shown time and time again over the last ten months that we are unrelenting in our demand that a free Palestine is the bare minimum.”

Other speakers represented groups like Jewish Voice for Peace – Twin Cities, Healthcare Workers for Palestine, and Ceasefire Choir Twin Cities.

“The struggle for every community fighting for justice is connected together,” said Sabry Wazwaz of the Minnesota Anti-War Committee. “Malcolm X spoke about the connection between Black liberation in this country and Palestine, over 60 years ago.”

Maysoon Wazwaz of American Muslims for Palestine – Minnesota added, “July 24, history will look back and say that we stood together. When they were unified over genocidal maniacs, we stood together in solidarity with human rights, with the freedom of all peoples, Palestinians and non-Palestinians.”

Dozens of police officers from multiple agencies descended on the scene. Eventually, 23 protesters were arrested and ticketed for their act of civil disobedience. Some were violently pushed to the ground during the arrests. An additional protester was arrested later and jailed overnight for reasons that weren’t immediately clear.

“Amy Klobuchar, she could apologize one million times. The cops could apologize to us one million times. Netanyahu himself could write an essay spanning the ocean on why he’s sorry. And I wouldn’t give a damn. Because you’re not going to bring back Hind. You’re not going to bring back little Muhammad,” said Maysoon Wazwaz.

In Washington DC, thousands marched and surrounded the Capitol during Netanyahu’s speech. At least 23 were reportedly arrested at that protest.

Netanyahu’s appearance came as Israel’s assault on Gaza continued with increased intensity, including a renewed invasion of Khan Younis that has killed hundreds of Palestinians.

“Keep this resolve,” Herzallah told the protesters in Minneapolis. “This strength that we have, this momentum, is what is keeping the people of Palestine hopeful, that the future is possible, and there is a future that can bring peace and justice for the Palestinian people.”

Organizers invited protesters to demand divestment from Israel at the Minnesota State Board of Investment’s next meeting on August 14, 10 a.m. at the Minnesota Senate Building.

