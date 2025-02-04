Minneapolis protest looks beyond Gaza ceasefire, calls for full Palestinian liberation

By Wyatt Miller

Minneapolis, MN – On February 2, Palestine solidarity protesters marched down Hennepin Avenue in the heart of downtown Minneapolis. The action, called by the Twin Cities-based Free Palestine Coalition, was entitled, “Ceasefire is not the end! Stop the attacks on the West Bank!” Hundreds of people rallied at Gateway Park for speeches before taking the streets on foot and in cars.

The protest came on the heels of the ceasefire agreement won by the Palestinian resistance, which took effect on January 19. In addition to a cessation of Israel’s massacres in Gaza and at least partial withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza, the ceasefire also won the release of thousands of Palestinian political prisoners held by Israel.

Despite the victories, Israel and its imperialist backers have hinted at intentions to resume the genocidal attacks on Gaza. Notably, on January 25, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke of his hope to “clean out” all the inhabitants of Gaza by forcibly removing them to countries like Jordan and Egypt. In Lebanon, Israel openly flaunted a separate ceasefire won by resistance forces there, refusing to withdraw its troops after a 60-day deadline that expired on January 26.

Since January 21, Israeli forces have initiated new attacks on the West Bank, especially in Jenin and Tulkarm. As of press time, the occupation forces have killed dozens of Palestinians and displaced at least 15,000. Zionist politicians openly compared this new campaign to the 15 months of genocidal violence Israel waged on Gaza. The latest military attacks in the West Bank also coincided with an onslaught of settler violence against Palestinians.

At the Minneapolis protest, speakers urged the solidarity movement to not separate the various fronts of resistance to Israel. “Do not say the ‘Gaza Genocide.’ Say the ‘Palestinian Genocide’,” said Maysoon Wazwaz of American Muslims for Palestine – Minnesota. “Because Gaza is Jenin. And it’s Ramallah. And it’s every damn city in Palestine.”

Organizers with the Free Palestine Coalition called for an end to all U.S. aid to Israel. Several local groups, including the Minnesota Anti-War Committee and Minnesota BDS Community, have also called for divestment at the state level from weapons manufacturers and companies complicit in Israel’s apartheid system. The next State Board of Investment is scheduled for March 5; the Anti-War Committee will hold a “State Board of Divestment” indoor rally at the New City Center in Minneapolis (3104 16th Avenue S), on March 1 at 3 p.m.

#MinneapolisMN #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #FreePalestineCoalition #MNAWC #MinnesotaBDSCommunity #AmericanMuslimsforPalestine