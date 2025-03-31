Minneapolis marches for Palestinian Land Day

By Skyler Dorr

Minneapolis, MN – About 300 community members rallied in Powderhorn Park before marching through the cold in solidarity with Palestine. The event was called by the Minnesota Anti-War Committee to commemorate Land Day, a day of remembrance of six unarmed Palestinian martyrs killed and over 100 injured while resisting Israel’s brutal confiscation and annexation of land in 1976.

The protest began with a rally at Powderhorn Park in South Minneapolis. Among the speakers was Gabriel Miller, a member of the Anti-War Committee, who stated, “Today, we are here together to demand that Palestinian’s are given basic human dignity. The right to go home. The right of return. The right to choose their own future.”

Miller also brought attention to Trump’s plans for ethnic cleansing and “redevelopment” in Gaza, stating, “Trump’s plan for Palestine is a travesty. A disgusting hallucination of Gaza with Palestinians replaced with casinos and gold statues of himself. He and his gang of AIPAC politicians have made it a personal mission to crush any and all solidarity with Palestine.”

“We have not forgotten,” said Shahd Abouhekel, an organizer from Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Minnesota. “We are generations after the Nakba, we are thousands of miles away from Palestine, but we are here to tell America, we are here to tell everyone that Palestine will be free!”

Speaking on the recent political repression and arrests of student organizers at the University of Minnesota, Abouhekel pointed out the hypocrisy of the university calling its students violent while praising Netanyahu when he came to the United States, “You welcome war criminals! Shame on you!”

After the rally, protesters marched through South Minneapolis, where community members cheered from their homes, threw up fists from their cars, and even joined the protest from the streets.

To learn more about Anti-War Committee actions in solidarity with Palestine, or to learn how to join the movement, organizers encouraged attendees to visit DivestMN.com and to follow the Anti-War Committee on Instagram @antiwarMN to learn about Minnesota’s public investments in Israel and how to fight it.

