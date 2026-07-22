Minneapolis fights to make Minnesota a real sanctuary state for trans people

By Carolyn Handke

Minneapolis, MN – On Saturday, July 18, more than 50 community members rallied on the corner of Loring Park in Minneapolis to demand Minnesota take tangible steps to be a real sanctuary state for trans people. Loring Park is a historically queer neighborhood in Minneapolis and hosts Pride every year.

The rally was called by the Minnesota Abortion Action Committee to demand Minnesota become a true refuge state for trans people relocating here by providing concrete support and resources that help people safely build their lives.

Minnesota has built a reputation as a safer place for trans folks. The state already has the highest percentage of trans adults in the country, and, since the trans refuge bill passed in 2023, OutFront Minnesota says it has helped hundreds of families relocate here from states where their care and their safety are under attack. Out Front estimates the real number of trans newcomers is five or six times higher.

Relocation for families is not an easy or simple task in itself and moving can put people at increased risk of homelessness, job loss and gaps in medical care. These are risks trans people already face more than most. Minnesota has become a refuge state in name, but the support systems people need once they get here need further development.

Natalie Dalbec, an organizer with the Minnesota Abortion Action Committee spoke about how “the forces of bigotry are working to crack down on our existence as trans people,” naming states like Florida, Texas, Arkansas and Idaho as states that have elected officials who are particularly cruel to trans people.

“Because of this,” Dalbec stated, “more trans people are moving to Minnesota than any other state, in search of a safe haven where they can live as their true self without fear of oppression.” Dalbec went on to explain that the Minnesota Abortion Action Committee demands that the state provide more funding for services such as gender-affirming care, name changes and more.

River Townsend, a non-binary parent of a trans youth and member of the Minnesota Abortion Action Committee, stated, “We escaped Texas in 2015. That very year, Houston's effort to become more progressive in a sea of red hit a major roadblock.”

Townsend described many anti-trans policies that Houston implemented, such as bathroom restrictions. They concluded their speech by stating “As citizens of a sanctuary state we have the honor and duty to our trans family across the country to create a safe landing. We demand support for housing, jobs, transportation and healthcare.”

Over the past several months, the Minnesota Abortion Action Committee has been collecting testimonies from trans people who have moved to the twin cities to understand the conditions trans people face when they leave and what barriers they face when they move to Minnesota. The emcees read off a few of these to the crowd to share these insights and exemplify the need for more support.

One of the testimonies read off was from Issac, a 34-year-old trans person who moved to Minnesota from Kansas City in 2023. “I moved from Kansas City to Minnesota after the trans sanctuary bill was passed, seeking access to gender-affirming care and employment opportunities. I have found it much easier to access gender-affirming care here, but still notice disparity in other areas, like employment. It is incredibly difficult to find work right now, and even more so for trans and gender nonconforming people. As the cost of living continues to increase, I see more and more of my trans friends struggling to have their basic needs met. There are more gender-affirming care clinicians in Minnesota, but the demand is so much higher as we see more people coming here from neighboring states. Long wait times to schedule and see clinicians, combined with high medical costs (even with insurance), result in care that remains out of reach for many trans folks.”

As the rally came to a close, the protestors lined the streets with signs calling for the protection and support of trans people. Drivers honked in support as organizers led the crowd in chants of “No hate! No fear! Trans people are welcome here!” and “We’re not here to compromise! Hands off trans lives!”

#MinneapolisMN #MN #LGBTQ #Trans