Minneapolis demands end to escalating U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Lebanon

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – On Saturday, July 18 the Minnesota Anti-War Committee (AWC) held a protest at the intersection of University and Central Avenues at Chute Square Park. The committee demanded an immediate end to the U.S. war on Iran and Israel’s ongoing attacks and occupation of Lebanon. Over 50 community members and activists attended the action, holding signs, flags and banners to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Iran, Lebanon and Palestine. Commuters honked in support as they drove by, while passengers yelled “Free Palestine” out the window.

Since the signing of the U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding in June 2026, Israel has violated the shaky ceasefire agreement on a daily basis, leveling entire city blocks and killing thousands with impunity. According to organizers, Israel’s violence was the original impetus for this action – until early in the second week of July, when President Trump ordered U.S. escalations against Iran.

The U.S. launched multiple strikes across Iran, including near Qeshm Island, Jask, Sirik, and Bandar Abbas, allegedly because of strikes on commercial ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran struck U.S. military bases in the region – including UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain – and announced the closure of the strait. Now the U.S. has reinstated its “blockade of the blockade,” preventing ships from leaving Iran's ports

The Strait of Hormuz is responsible for allowing travel of around 20% of the world’s liquefied natural gas and oil trade. Closing it even for a day costs is expensive and severely limits global access to crucial energy. What seemed to be a war on the wane has restarted and once again threatens to throw the region into total chaos.

One of the emcees for the event was Yossi Aharoni, a Persian Jew and longtime member of the AWC. In a powerful opening speech, Yossi said, “I’m against this war not just because my tax dollars pay for it, I’m against it for the same reason that anyone with a heart and conscience is against it. This is an immoral, illegal war of aggression and it sickens me to my very core.”

The first speaker of the event was Lina Jebara, a Lebanese-American member of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN). Jebara declared, “Israel has used the war on Iran as a smokescreen to expand the tactics it’s been using in its genocide of Palestine and Lebanon. Since the last ceasefire went into place, Israel has destroyed over ten thousand homes in Lebanon’s south and continues to target critical civilian infrastructure, razing all that it can. These acts of depravity seem to be devoid of any real strategic objective, seemingly more analogous to hapless flailing, and that’s because they are. The Israelis have failed to secure any tactical victories since the war on Iran began, and are now grasping for anything that can be framed as a victory for their own people who need to believe in an image of superiority to tolerate living in a land that is not their own.”

The last speaker for the day was Maamoun Slayhi of the Minnesota chapter of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP-MN). A Lebanese-American political organizer with nearly two decades of activism under his belt, Slayhi reflected on the devastation Israel and the U.S. have caused, saying, “More than 4100 people have been killed in Lebanon, and more than one million have been driven from their homes. In Iran, at least 3400 people have been murdered since this war started, 3.2 million people have been displaced, and renewed American strikes are killing more people again.“

Slayhi continued, “Behind every number is a mother, a father, a child, a paramedic, and a family whose home became a target. Neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble. Villages have been emptied. Hospitals, roads, homes, power systems, and water infrastructure have been damaged. The United States and Israel opened the war against Iran. Israel expanded its assault on Lebanon. Then Washington told us that every new strike was necessary because of the consequences of the previous strike. Different maps. Same empire. Same weapons.”

The action was endorsed by AMP-MN, Families Against Military Madness, Freedom Road Socialist Organization – Twin Cities, Free Palestine Coalition, Let Iran Live, Minnesota 50501, Minnesota Peace Action Coalition, and Women Against Military Madness.

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