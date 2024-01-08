Minneapolis city council members announce upcoming Palestine resolution

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – At a press conference on Friday, January 5, members of the Minneapolis City Council were joined by movement leaders to announce that the city council plans to vote on a resolution for a permanent ceasefire and Palestinian human rights.

The vote will take place Monday, January 8 at the first meeting of the new city council term.

The city council members who spoke at the press conference were Aisha Chughtai from Ward 10 and Aurin Chowdhury from Ward 12. Robin Wonsley from Ward 2 was represented by her aide, Celeste Robinson.

Councilmember Chughtai said, “I stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people. And I look forward to doing so with my city council colleagues on Monday, to send a message to our federal leaders, whether it’s our president or our congressional leaders, that the largest city in Minnesota wants a full, immediate and permanent ceasefire. We want an end to our tax dollars being used to contribute to this humanitarian catastrophe and unspeakable loss of life.”

Also speaking at the press conference were Jaylani Hussein of the Council on American Islamic Relations – Minnesota and Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg of Jewish Voice for Peace Twin Cities, among others.

The Free Palestine Coalition is urging people to attend and show support with keffiyehs and signs at the Minneapolis city council meeting where this resolution will be considered on Monday, January 8 at 10 a.m. in the Public Service Building, 505 S 4th Avenue, in room 100.

#MinneapolisMN #Palestine #FreePalestineCoalition