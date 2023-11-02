Minneapolis: 5000-plus march for Palestine, against Biden

By Whitney Wildman

Minneapolis, MN – On the evening of November 1, over 5000 rallied and marched in response to President Biden’s Minnesota visit. The protesters marched from the downtown Minneapolis Federal Building toward the location of an invite-only, closed-door fundraiser for Biden’s re-election campaign. Demonstrators hoped to be within view and earshot of the president in order to communicate their demand for an end to U.S. aid for Israel's ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

Outside the Federal Building, they enthusiastically chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and “Apartheid walls, shut it down! Apartheid laws, shut it down!” Commuters driving by honked and raised fists in support of the Palestinian cause.

The Minnesota Anti-War Committee (AWC), American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), and Students for Justice in Palestine organized the protest.

Speakers expressed their unconditional support for Palestinian liberation and a rejection of Israel’s colonial occupation. Hanin Moussa from AMP posed a question to the crowd regarding Biden’s claims that the number of Palestinian deaths was false. She asked, “If all the numbers and statistics of Palestinians were in fact inflated, does that excuse the genocide and prolonged ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people? Does that excuse neighborhoods in Gaza being leveled and several war crimes being done by Israel? Does that excuse the illegal disposition that began 75 years ago?” An emphatic “No!” resounded from the thousands present.

A speaker from AWC, Meredith Aby, asserted that Biden has blood on his hands, from sending financial and military aid to Israel in support of the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. She also called out Biden’s deceitful statements to the public regarding what is going on in Palestine, explaining, “Yesterday Israel bombed the largest refugee camp in Gaza. Israel has now killed over 10,000 Palestinians – many of whom are children. And 1.4 million Palestinians have been displaced from their homes. Meanwhile President Biden isn’t trying to stop the slaughter of Palestinians. He’s instead gaslighting the Palestinian Ministry of Health.” The crowd responded in unison, shouting, “Shame!”

The demonstrators marched through downtown Minneapolis, Palestinian flags waving down the length of multiple city blocks. As protesters neared their destination, police had barricaded the bridge leading to Biden’s fundraiser location. The rally could not get within view of Biden, but this did not seem to dishearten the demonstrators, who continued to chant, “Hey Biden, don’t you know? Aid to Israel’s got to go!” as they marched past the barricades.

Inside Biden’s event he was confronted by members of Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), who demanded he call for a ceasefire. The JVP activists were forced to leave the event.

When protesters finished marching, Muslim community members made a call to prayer. After that, final speeches were given, where protesters were encouraged to keep posting the truth about the history and current situation in Palestine, and to keep turning out to Palestine solidarity actions in order to put pressure on government officials to end to U.S. aid to Israel.

#MinneapolisMN #Palestine #AntiWar #Biden #AWCMN #JVP #AMP #Feature