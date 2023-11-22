Milwaukee protest at Astronautics Corporation of America headquarters for role in genocide of Palestinians

By staff

Oak Creek, WI – On Tuesday, November 21, The Milwaukee Anti-war Committee (MAC) held a protest outside of the headquarters of Astronautics Corporation of America, located in the Milwaukee suburb of Oak Creek. 30 people braved the rain and the cold temperatures to send a clear message to Astronautics, condemning its direct ties to the Israeli Defense Forces and chanting, “Astronautics you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide!”

Astronautics Corporation of America was founded in Milwaukee in 1959, and over its 64-year history it has built up an extensive resume in the industry of war and death-making. Astronautics wholly owns a number of subsidiary companies linked and contracted with militaries globally, including Astronautics C.A. Ltd. in Israel, which is contracted with the IDF, and Kearfott Guidance and Navigation, headquartered in New Jersey and contracted with the U.S. Air Force. An example of a product both companies help produce is the Automated Tactical Artillery Control System (ATACS), in use on artillery worldwide to enhance weapon navigation and operation.

Astronautics also mutually owns CIELO Ltd. Israel, which produces a key component in SPICE weapon systems that enables high-precision strikes. During the 2021 attacks on Palestine, the Israeli Air Force used SPICE bombs against Al-Sharouk Tower in Gaza. The attack destroyed two residential buildings, killing six Palestinian civilians and one Syrian.

The rally at the Astronautics headquarters began with passionate chants and a speech from the emcee, MAC member Sara Onitsuka. To a series of boos from the crowd, they listed off names of other defense giants that Astronautics partners with.

“Astronautics is committing genocide with: Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Israeli Aircraft Industries, and many more,” said Onitsuka. “The death toll in Gaza grows each day. It is estimated that around 14,000 people have been killed, around 6000 being children. And so we must keep fighting.”

Many cars passing by honked in support of the rally. The crowd formed into a moving picket, rounding the corner to be in view of the traffic on the busy street on the side. They held their signs up high, with messages such as “You have blood on your hands!” “Shut down Astronautics!” and “Astronautics + IDF = genocide.”

As other organizations across the U.S. target weapons manufacturers such as Elbit and Oshkosh Defense, MAC is putting the pressure on the Milwaukee born and bred Astronautics. Its contributions to genocide in Palestine and violence globally will no longer be overlooked. Around the world, pressure is mounting for politicians, corporations and others that continue to support and fund Israel to reverse course and listen to the public. The people are realizing that together, they have power – and they will not sit idly by.

#OakCreenWI #International #Palestine #AntiWar #MAC