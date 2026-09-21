Milwaukee marks 200 days of war on Iran with banner drop

By Kayla Kuo

Milwaukee, WI – On September 17, a small yet spirited group of community members gathered for a banner drop to mark 200 days of war on Iran.

Organized by the Milwaukee Anti-war Committee (MAC), this banner drop was in response to the National Week of Action by the Anti-War Action Network (AWAN), with more than 15 protests coordinated across the country. The AWAN demands include an end to the war on Iran, an end to U.S. aid to Israel, and an investment in human needs, not war.

The Milwaukee action was strategically held on the Locust Street overpass during peak rush hour with the banner reading, “U.S. & Israel: Hands off Iran!” Despite the gloomy weather, it did not stop the banner drop attendees from proudly raising the banner for all to see, and the message was well received. As cars, trucks, and motorcycles drove underneath the overpass, they offered honks of support.

In addition to the banner drop, MAC members were ready to chat with passersby to learn more about what issues they see in their neighborhoods and where they'd rather see their federal tax dollars be invested in instead of the war on Iran. These conversations tie into MAC's ongoing campaign to shut down the Wisconsin Defense Industry Council, which aims to increase Wisconsin's capacity for war manufacturing via Department of Defense contract awards.

Sam Charnon, of the Milwaukee Anti-war Committee, stated, “In the past 200 days, the U.S. has targeted civilian areas with multiple airstrikes, including a girls' primary school, a sports complex, and a residential area. The result is more than 178 civilian deaths, including women and children. We demand that our tax dollars do not contribute to the ongoing war, but rather invest in social services here in Milwaukee.”

Charnon added, “Here in Milwaukee, we're also feeling the effects of the war, with affordability being a huge issue. Gas prices have now soared to nearly $4.50 per gallon, along with grocery and rent increases, while we're also experiencing stagnating wages and service cuts to public transportation. We demand that our tax dollars are invested in social services, education and healthcare, not for occupation and war.”

This energetic banner drop sends a clear message to the Trump administration: the people of Milwaukee will continue to fight until the U.S. is out of Iran, Lebanon, Gaza and the entire Middle East.

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