Milwaukee keeps focus on Palestine with spirited rally

By Kayla Kuo

Milwaukee, WI – On Saturday, February 21, around 30 people gathered at Zeidler Union Square Park for a rally in solidarity with Palestine. The family-friendly rally featured music, a sign-making station, and chalk and markers for art. The rally was in conjunction with the week of action by the Anti-War Action Network.

Led by the Milwaukee Anti-war Committee (MAC), the rally marked the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestine – and the problems with its implementation. Palestinians have seen no semblance of peace despite the agreement. In violation of the ceasefire deal, Israel continues to bomb Palestinians, starve the population, and prevent aid from making its way into Gaza.

Emcee Sara Onitsuka, co-chair of MAC, opened the event, stating, “The anti-war movement has been busy already this year. We’ve seen the bombing of Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro, increasing threats on Iran, and we’re showing up to support protests against ICE. But we need to make sure we are still highlighting Palestine, keeping it front and center, and that our fight never wavers even as we are also responding to other things. Because all these issues are interconnected in our fight against the Trump agenda and the U.S. war machine.”

Khaled Abukhamireh of U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) Milwaukee told the crowd, “Do not be fooled. This ceasefire is a tactical calculation in the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people to divert international attention away from Palestine because the U.S. cannot handle global mobilization efforts. The U.S. continues to attack immigrant and marginalized communities at home while they kidnap Venezuelan President Maduro, starve Cuba, and attack Iran, Yemen and Lebanon.”

Heba Mohammad, an organizer with Milwaukee4Palestine explained, “Since April of 2025, Milwaukee4Palestine has been leading the fight to stop the expansion of the Milwaukee Police Department's surveillance program. When we learned MPD wanted to acquire its own facial recognition technology (FRT), only one thing came to mind: Palestine and how the road to fascism and genocide are paved with surveillance. After all, surveillance tech, and FRT in particular, are “Israel's” largest exports.”

Mohammad continued, “The conversation grew to include fears about ICE using FRT data to terrorize our communities, and we made sure folks knew ICE is trained in Israel, too, to further uplift the links between oppression here and in Palestine. In the end, MPD Chief Norman voluntarily issued a moratorium on FRT use by the MPD. That is a huge victory and it happened because of the people who turned out for Palestine from day one.”

Catie Petralia, of the International Women’s Day Coalition said, “We stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine, and women who resist the imperialist U.S. war machine in all countries abroad where some women have to give birth during a genocide with no resources to food water or healthcare.”

Petralia continued, “We stand in solidarity with all immigrants in our country. Women and children are facing horrifying situations in these detention centers, including sexual violence, a lack of healthcare and safety for pregnant women, and family separation. The government thrives on exploiting and endangering the most vulnerable class of women in our country.“

After speeches, the crowd was directed to the sidewalk to stand with their signs and flags, in full view of the cars passing by on the road. Accompanied by a drum, the crowd chanted “Free free Palestine!” “In our millions, in our billions, we are all Palestinians!” and “From MKE to Falasteen, end the U.S. war machine!”, to honks from supportive cars.

The Trump administration is attacking from all sides at this moment, but the Milwaukee Anti-war Committee and the people of Milwaukee are committed to keeping Palestine at the forefront of the struggle. 20 community organizations endorsed this event, including the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Black Alliance for Peace, Milwaukee for Yemen, Milwaukee for Sudan, Milwaukee for Palestine, and more, a display of unity that is crucial in this moment.

MAC is looking forward to marching in the streets on International Women's Day, March 8, where Palestinian liberation and resistance to the U.S. war machine will continue to be uplifted.

#MilwaukeeWI #WI #AntiWarMovement #Palestine