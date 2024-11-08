Milwaukee denounces Trump the day after presidential elections

By Tracey Schwerdtfeger

Milwaukee, WI – 500 people took to the streets of downtown Milwaukee, November 6, to protest another Trump presidency that will surely launch an all-out assault on workers and oppressed people for the next four years. Rather than giving into despair, the people of Milwaukee, representing various progressive movements, showed they are ready to fight back against Trump’s racist and reactionary agenda.

Alan Chavoya of Freedom Road Socialist Organization provided a message of hope in the opening speeches, “It’s OK to be disappointed by the reality that we’ll have to deal with Trump’s racist, reactionary agenda once again. I was disappointed during his first run, but that’s why I joined Freedom Road Socialist Organization.“

“I knew that everything that Trump represents would not be defeated in the ballot box. Only organized movements pushing for a people’s agenda could and will take down Trump!” Chavoya continued.

Solidarity with Palestine was front and center during the event. Janan Najeeb, co-chair of the Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine, explained how a new Trump presidency is the result of a massive failure by the Democratic party. Najeeb stated, “When we are sending $50 billion to kill Palestinians and destroy the infrastructure of Gaza, while people of this country are trying to figure out where their next meal is going to come – why is our money being sent over there to kill innocent people while we are suffering here?”

Protesters took to the street chanting for a free Palestine and “No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA.”

The rally made a stop at the Federal Building for more speeches. Speaking on behalf of the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Casey Serrano explained “From the very first campaign event in 2015, he has been racist and anti-immigrant. We remember the promises to build the wall, the Muslim ban, bragging about assaults on women. And this go-round we remember what he has said about mass deportation and that Israel needs to ‘finish the job’ in Palestine. We must be ready to fight his racist, reactionary agenda through to the end.”

The march ended back at Red Arrow/Dontre Hamilton Park with closing remarks from Students for a Democratic Society. Trump’s first presidency in 2016 witnessed the rise of a new generation of organizers. Audari Tamayo of Students for a Democratic Society stated, “Many of us today were teenagers or kids when Trump went to office the first time. We also witnessed the George Floyd rebellion. The resurgence of the Black and Chicano liberation movements came after many young people realized that organizing is how we get things done.”

The people’s movements in Milwaukee are ready to fight back and make our country ungovernable. “The people's movements are here to stay. And not only are we here to stay, we are here to win!” declared Tamayo.

The future is bright and organizers in Milwaukee are embracing the struggle ahead.

#MilwaukeeWI #WI #PeoplesStruggles #Trump #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #ImmigrantRights