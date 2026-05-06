Milwaukee celebrates May Day

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – On a brisk May 1st morning, the Milwaukee community gathered in the thousands to stand up for immigrants’ and workers’ rights. The rally began on the city’s Southside at the Voces de la Frontera (VDLF) office, a leading organization that gathers students, workers, and residents annually to march since 2006. 22 years later, el Día sin Inmigrantes continues to demand justice for workers of all legal status and a path to legalization for all.

The day started with words from student organizers in Youth Empowered in the Struggle (YES), urging solidarity and collective action under the second Trump administration. The three-mile march then began with a large coalition carrying banners and pickets, chanting “Money for jobs and education, not for war and deportation!”

As marchers arrived at the end point, VDLF director Christine Neumann-Ortiz summed up the theme of this year's demonstration: “Immigrants are not the problem; they are the solution. The problem is the billionaire class.”

The crowd then heard from Kareem Sarsour, the eldest son of Salah Sarsour, a Palestinian and president of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee. Sarsour was kidnapped over a month ago by ICE and remains in custody for bogus charges because he is a fierce advocate for Palestine. Sarsour assured the crowd that his father, along with his family, remain committed to fighting for a free Palestine and will fight until he is released.

In a fiery speech, the head of the city’s Labor Council for Latin American Advancement (LCLAA), José Ramirez, told the crowd, “Elected officials try to explain to the working class that they understand and know our struggles. They don’t know what it’s like to pour concrete all damn day, to be bent over tying rebar, to wake up early and work a double shift.” Ramirez then pointed to the strength of grassroots organizations and community, calling for continued solidarity among workers beyond May Day because “this is what the clowns and cowards in Madison fear.”

The day’s march wrapped up midday with mariachi, but the festivities continued.

Freedom Road Socialist Organization held a program later that evening at Villa Arco, a community space which also hosts ESL classes for immigrant laborers. Here, FRSO national leader Syd Loving spoke about the erasure of May Day in the U.S. as an international socialist holiday. Loving said, “It sounds lofty and far away, but we [FRSO] fight for the overthrow of capitalism because we see that socialism is a real thing in other countries,” as seen in her recent visit to the People’s Republic of China.

Local FRSO leader Alan Chavoya offered a background on Dia Sin Inmigrantes, highlighting labor and oppressed nationality movements as the key to striking blows against the enemy. Chavoya stated, “In every struggle historically, it’s the working class. That’s where we need to go with the immigrant rights struggle; withholding labor is what shakes the capitalist class.”

To close, Tracey Schwerdtfeger offered her perspective as an emergency room nurse, Milwaukee resident and labor organizer. Her neighborhood has seen the effects of companies like Allis Chalmers, Harley-Davidson, and AO Smith moving plants to other countries, leaving working families to face home foreclosures and healthcare cuts. Now, local hospitals knowingly understaff wards despite the real, proven cost of human life.

Schwerdtfeger then encouraged those attending to get involved and take up the struggle for socialism. “Today is our holiday and our struggle for a better life continues.” She said of the capitalist class, “Their survival depends on our suffering.”

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