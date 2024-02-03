Michigan: Palestine protest slams Biden during visit with UAW

By staff

Detroit, MI – Supporters of Palestine gathered in metro Detroit, February 1, to protest a visit by President Biden for his complicity with the genocide in Gaza. Biden was in Michigan to meet with officials of the United Auto Workers. The protest is one of many that have occurred at Bidens appearances around the U.S. A major demonstration is set for the upcoming Democratic National Convention.

