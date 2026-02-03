Miami stands in solidarity with Minneapolis

By Claudia Rodriguez

Miami, FL – In the wake of the ICE murders of Keith Porter, Jr., Renee Nicole Good,and Alex Pretti, protesters in Miami gathered at Torch of Friendship calling for an end to ICE terror. Dozens gathered in solidarity with the people of Minneapolis and demand that ICE get out of their own community, with slogans such as “In the Miami heat ICE will melt.”

Local activist Arianna Betancourt spoke about her personal experience with her father being detained by ICE during a routine check-in. Since October 2025, her father has been imprisoned in the Everglades concentration camp, “Alligator Alcatraz.” During her speech at the rally, Betancourt called on the Miami community to rise up in the face of ICE terror, saying, “Let's stand together and make a change, because there are more of us than there are of them!”

Early in the day, students and members of the student-led coalition, ICEBreakers FIU, at Florida International University staged a sit-in calling for an end to the university's partnership with ICE through the 287(g) agreement.

Carlton Daley, co-chair of Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) FIU and an organizer of the demonstration stated, “In protest of FIU's continual escalation of ICE presence on campus and in solidarity with Minneapolis, YDSAFIU and ICEBreakers, a coalition of political organizations designed to combat ICE, mobilized roughly 150 attendees to a peaceful demonstration of resistance. If FIU continues their relentless assaults against its working class students and faculty, we will continue to galvanize the masses against their oppression.”

In June of 2025, the city of Miami voted to sign on to the 287(g) agreement that allows local police to act as immigration agents, despite massive public outcry. As of late 2025, there have been more than 10,000 kidnappings by ICE in collaboration with local and state law enforcement, in what Governor Ron DeSantis calls “Operation Tidal Wave.”

Still, the resounding call from Miami, a city where more than 60% of the residents are immigrants, is “ICE out now!

