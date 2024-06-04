Mexico: Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo wins presidency

By Carlos Montes

Los Angeles, CA – The historic June 2 elections in Mexico resulted in a win for Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo of the MORENA party as the country’s first female president. Dr. Sheinbaum Pardo studied engineering and environmental science and was previously mayor of Mexico City. Her parents were activists in the 1960s student movement. She vows to continue the MORENA political program.

Mexicans turned out in large numbers for elections for president, state governors, congress and local municipal positions. Early results show Dr. Sheinbaum ahead with 60% of the vote. The MORENA Party won a majority in congress. The elections are considered fair and democratic as observers did not find any irregularities except for some incidents of violence at polling sites.

In the U.S., Mexican embassies were overwhelmed by thousands wanting to vote but unable to, due to lack of ballots.

The electoral alliance of MORENA (National Regeneration Movement) , PT (Workers Party) and PVEM (Environmental Party) won its second presidential campaign.

The current president and founder of MORENA, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, also known by his initials AMLO, represents a progressive nationalist movement. Six years ago, MORENA defeated the right-wing conservative, pro-capitalist parties PRI/PAN. The PRI/PAN parties in the past had privatized major Mexican industries such as oil, electricity and railroads. They pushed the neoliberal agenda of privatization and fewer public services, and fostered corruption by working with the powerful drug cartels.

The MORENA party program with AMLO as president began with funding income for education, healthcare, the youth and seniors. MORENA also nationalized key industries. The Mexican peso is stable with a higher value. The party developed large infrastructure projects like a new modern oil refinery, a new large airport near Mexico City and the Maya Train into the Yucatan Peninsula. MORENA also acknowledges the past government crimes of repression like the 1968 massacre at Tlatelolco Plaza in Mexico City and the 43 disappeared students from Ayotzinapa.

The current MORENA movement is popularly referred to as the fourth transformation in the historical development of Mexico.

AMLO has denounced the U.S. sanctions on Nicaragua and Venezuela and the blockade of Cuba. He refused to attend the U.S. Summit of the Americas called by President Joe Biden. At a large rally in Zocalo, Mexico City’s main square, he declared that Mexico is not a colony or subject of the U.S. government, after some U.S. Republicans talked about invading Mexico.

The MORENA campaign held a rally in Los Angeles October 21, 2023, at the famous downtown Million Dollar Theater. Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, or Claudia, as she is affectionately known, spoke to an enthusiastic crowd. I attended with Sra. Martinez, a Boyle Heights resident, who stated, “We are finally going to have a woman as president of Mexico. I feel so proud, I will vote for her and MORENA party.”

The U.S. The State Department has recently been critical of the policies of MOREA and AMLO.

Due to the high increase of immigrants entering Mexico and traveling to the U.S., the Mexican government last year started to enforce its own immigration laws. Among other things it increased deportations of migrants to their home countries and disrupted networks run by cartels.

The millions of Mexicans living abroad are inspired by the victory of the MORENA Party.

#International #Mexico #MORENA