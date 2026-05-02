By staff

Havana, Cuba – May 1, over half a million Cubans and hundreds of international delegates attended the International Workers’ Day celebration in Havana, Cuba. Cuban citizens and international delegates started the day at Revolutionary Square and marched five kilometers (roughly two miles) to the celebration and demanded no war on Cuba and an end to the blockade through chants and songs.

Working-class Cubans walked miles into town to reach the starting point of the march. While the U.S. oil blockade continues to cause a restriction on travel due to lack of oil, it failed to defeat the revolutionary spirit of the over half a million Cubans in Havana and over 5 million in total across the nation in their celebration of the triumphs of the working class.

The march was full of chants from international brigades joining together in solidarity. Attendees marched by side, with chants like, “Cuba sí, bloqueo no!” “¡Viva Cuba!” “¡Viva Fidel!” and “El pueblo unido jamas sera vencido!”

The vast march, which included workers from every sector of Cuban society, rallied in support of President Miguel-Díaz-Canel and the Communist Party, who also participated.

The ceremony consisted of speeches celebrating Cuba’s revolutionary leaders, principally Fidel Castro, as well as Raul Castro (the latter in attendance) with patriotic Cuban music. The crowd was covered in Cuban flags of all sizes as well as flags from other countries such as Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Palestine, South Africa, Brazil and the Dominican Republic.

The event finished with Cubans and international delegates dancing to music together as they left without incident, the overall demand being no war on Cuba and an end to the U.S. blockade on Cuba.

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