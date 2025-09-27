Massive march on UN to denounce Netanyahu, demand end to genocide

By Meredith Aby

New York City, NY – On September 26, thousands of people rallied at Times Square and then marched to the United Nations to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was addressing the UN General Assembly.

When Netanyahu took the podium at the General Assembly attendees got up and left the auditorium. Netanyahu’s speech was to an almost empty room. In his speech, Netanyahu railed against the recent decisions by Australia, Britain, Canada and France and several others to recognize a Palestinian state. He defended his almost two-year offensive into Gaza and rebutted what he called the false charge of genocide.

Outside the UN, protesters held signs demanding Netanyahu’s arrest for war crimes.

Tara Mahmoud, a leading member of the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network (JPSN) was a part of a contingent from Florida, protesting outside the UN. Mahmoud stated, “ While the Zionist entity rages on with its ruthless genocide, the responsibility is on us as the people in the belly of the beast to get organized and remove the boot that stomps us all. From Palestine to Congo to Sudan, we are fighting against forces that profit at the expense of the people in the Global South.”

Mahmoud continued, “We must continue to pressure the UN to uphold the most basic and moral international law, and to check the hegemony being asserted by the Zionist entity and its master, the imperial United States. Cities will organize in the veins of the belly of the beast and eventually we will become an unbreakable force, and no matter where injustice seeps its despicable head , the people will be there to fight back.”

The march in NYC was organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement.

The Anti War Action Network called for solidarity actions across the county and had protests in Milwaukee, Detroit, Tucson, Saint Paul, Portland, Green Bay, Jacksonville to amplify the demands for the U.S, to stop supporting Israel's genocidal campaign and to demand Netanyahu be punished for war crimes against humanity.

