Massive immigrant rights march in Dallas

By staff

Dallas, TX – 3000 people Marched through the city of Dallas, February 2, in response to Trump's recent attacks on immigrant rights, including the raids by ICE that have increased deportations around the country, especially in Texas.

The rally and march were called by the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression-Dallas (NAARPR-Dallas) and La Frontera Nos Cruzo (FNC) in collaboration with high school students, Joselin Ibarra and Ximena Basilio. The high school students previously worked with NAARPR in organizing a high school walk out at Sam Houston High School-Arlington.

At 1 p.m. the crowd settled in at City Hall in Dallas, and began chanting, “Ci se puede,” ” No que no, si que si, los inmigrantes se quedarán jaquí!” “Arriba! ¡Adelante! La gente inmigrante!” “No fear; no hate. No ICE in our state!” and “Trump, escucha, estamos en la lucha.”

At 2 p.m. speeches began, with Xavier Velasquez from the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, co-chair of the Legalization for All Network and member of NAARPR stating, “First, let’s give it up for all the high schoolers that walked out on Friday and brought this movement together! Trump and the right like to talk about immigration, but never the causes of why people go through such perils to come and live here. The truth is that this country stole this land from the indigenous peoples, built up the country with slave labor, and devastated Latin America.

Velasquez continued, “We immigrants come here looking for opportunity because they took ours from us. This is why we say no one is illegal on stolen land. If you want to fight for yourself and your community, then talk to one of the many organizers at this event. Join the movement to change our society for the better!”

At around 2:45, the crowd began marching through the city of Dallas, where they met with raucous support from onlookers and passersby. People on the streets joined the rally and began chanting with the crowd. The march passed through Civic Garden Park, to the historic West End Station and briefly stopped the train from passing through.

Lesly Torres Guerrero, from NAARPR and FNC addressed the crowd from the truck leading the march by saying, “La energía del pueblo se siente. No pensé que tanta gente saliera y tomara las calles el día de hoy. We took back our streets and let all of Dallas know that we will not stop fighting for immigrants’ rights, now more than ever.”

At 4:30 the crowd returned back to City Hall. Joselin Ibarra, one of the high school students, presented closing remarks: “We did the protest for our people. I want to be an influence for people my age, the youth have power and we will not stop till justice is served. I’m proud of our people, they stood up for what they believe in and I'm proud that they're here today. I strongly believe that the power of the people is stronger than the people in power and I believe that we can win.”

At the end of the protest, people went to NAARPR’s social event at City Hall, where Yolanda Cruz and the Daydreamers, a Dallas-based band played music for the crowd, followed by a DJ playing Cumbia music, a popular genre in Texas and Mexico. The crowd danced along with the music and rejoiced. The event concluded at 6 p.m.

