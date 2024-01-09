Massive car caravan calls for Palestinian freedom all over Saint Paul

By Drake Myers

St. Paul, MN – On Saturday, January 6, the Minnesota Anti-War Committee along with the Free Palestine Coalition led a caravan of over 100 cars and bikes with the to draw attention to the genocidal violence facing the people of Palestine.

Participants met at noon and decorated their cars and bikes with Palestinian flags and signs reading “End U.S. aid to Israel” and “Free Palestine” before setting off on a six-mile trip through different Saint Paul neighborhoods. They traveled through historic Summit-University, Cathedral Hill, Rondo, and Frogtown, honking and chanting to passersby.

The bike ride component of the caravan was part of a global solidarity effort with the Gaza Sunbirds, a Gaza-based para-cycling team. As per its website, since the genocide began the team “has reverted all its resources to providing community-led aid to Gaza.”

Anti-War Committee member Samantha Alsadi was excited by the public’s reception, saying, “During the car caravan, I saw a lot of supportive and positive feedback from the community. People came out of restaurants, businesses and their homes to video, cheer and chant ‘Free free Palestine’ along with us. Driving past the Islamic Center off University, I saw some kids with their families who looked so happy to see us. The kids were visibly really excited, chanting ‘Free Palestine’ and giving us thumbs up.”

Alsadi continued, “I caught eyes with one little girl, probably six or seven years old. She had a huge smile on her face. It made me think – maybe had I seen a Free Palestine car caravan as a little girl, I wouldn't have grown up being so afraid to tell people that I'm Palestinian. Maybe I would have felt safe and supported to be Palestinian in America had I seen grown-ups fighting for Palestine. Either way, it really makes me happy to see so much support from the community, and to show the children that there are many of us who care and are trying our best to make a positive difference. I don't take these moments for granted.”

The car caravan was part of a National Week of Action “No Genocide in the New Year” called by the US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), and the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR). Protesters were encouraged to attend the Sunday march in Minneapolis to conclude the week of action.

The Free Palestine Coalition continues organizing for Minnesota to divest from apartheid Israel as well as calling for an end to the siege of Gaza, an end to U.S. aid to apartheid Israel, and a free Palestine.

#StPaul #International #Palestine #MNAWC #USPCN