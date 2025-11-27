March on Wall Street for Venezuela

By staff

New York, NY – On November 22, 150 people gathered in the heart of the New York financial district to demand, “No U.S. war on Venezuela!” The action took place at one of the buildings owned by Donald Trump, steps away from the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street.

“Not a penny, not a dollar! We won’t pay for war and slaughter!” and “No troops on the ground, nor bombs in the air! U.S. out of everywhere!” chanted Michela Martinazzi of the Central Committee of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO).

Martinazzi spoke, “So why is Wall Street and Trump so interested in Venezuela – the short answer is O-I-L! That’s right! Venezuela has the biggest national oil reserves in the world. Five times bigger than the ones in the United States. Of course that will make Trump angry!”

Larry Holmes, first secretary of the Workers World Party, explained, “It’s not just Trump. It is what U.S. imperialism wants to do to Venezuela, Palestine, Chicago, LA, you name it… This is not based on a position of strength. This is the truth! You know it! It is based on weakness! It is based on the fact the empire is crumbling. And that their days are numbered and desperate. And when a beast gets desperate, it becomes more violent!”

The rally continued with Ebtesham Ahmed from New York University Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) saying, “We must be ready to stand with the Venezuelan people. Our enemies are the same. Our path to a better world for all of us will not come through their deaths, but through peace and unity. It is our job to oppose the US war machine wherever it goes!”

Briony Smith with FRSO made the final speech before marching, “In recent months the Trump administration has pushed a clear agenda of military escalation against Venezuela. U.S. military strikes have murdered over 80 Venezuelans, innocent fishermen that Trump labels drug traffickers. U.S. military craft are encroaching on Venezuela. And now the Trump administration is moving to label Maduro and his government a foreign terrorist organization. But Venezuela has made no moves of aggression. It is not Venezuela that is the terrorist state!”

The crowd left Wall Street with spirited chants of “No warships! No planes! USA stay in your lane!”

Their voices rang throughout downtown New York as people looked on. The march ended at the Oculus; a structure steps away from the World Trade Center. They ended the protest on their own terms, leaving in high spirits, despite Transit Authority Police threats.

As part of the coordinated nationwide protests demanding “No war on Venezuela! No Troops on our streets!”, this NYC action was called by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) and the Workers World Party (WWP).

Many organizations heeded the call, including NYU Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), the December 12th Movement, Venceremos Brigade, and Arm the Dolls.

