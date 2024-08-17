West Michigan prepares to march on the DNC

By staff

Grand Rapids, MI – West Michigan residents gathered on Friday, August 16, to rally support for the upcoming March on the Democratic National Convention (DNC), set for August 19 in Chicago. The march, aimed at standing with Palestine and advancing the People’s Agenda, is expected to be a historic, family-friendly event.

The press conference, held at Pux Cider Taphouse, featured representatives from local grassroots organizations that are part of the national Coalition to March on the DNC. This coalition includes over 200 organizations, unions and grassroots groups from across the country.

Local coalition members include Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo Nonviolent Opponents of War, the Grand Rapids Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, and Students for a Democratic Society at Grand Valley State University.

Speakers at the press conference highlighted the significance of the 60-plus person West Michigan delegation, which includes residents from Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Holland and surrounding communities who will join tens of thousands of people from across the country in Chicago. They will directly confront the Democratic Party, advocating for Palestine and promoting other progressive demands.

Anees Aqel of Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids emphasized the march's importance, stating, “We are marching to remind the Democratic Party that our demands will not change until there is a fundamental shift in U.S. policy. The ongoing support by the U.S. ruling class for Israel’s occupation of Palestine is unacceptable, and we will not stand by as our tax dollars fund genocide. This march is a powerful opportunity to raise our voices for Palestine and demand justice.”

A member of the Grand Rapids Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression addressed police violence in America, stating, “Since the George Floyd uprisings, police violence has only increased, with thousands more lives lost and no real solutions from the Democratic Party. In Grand Rapids, we’ve seen this firsthand with the cases of Patrick Lyoya and Samuel Sterling. Our demand is clear: community control of the police is essential to ending these crimes. This march is about holding those in power accountable and ensuring our voices are heard.”

Marissa Wagner from Kalamazoo Nonviolent Opponents of War (KNOW) stated, “We are witnessing a grotesque increase in U.S. militarization, with billions of dollars funneling into wars abroad while our communities struggle. This march is a call to shift our nation’s priorities – away from war and towards investing in education, healthcare, housing and environmental protection. We cannot remain silent in the face of such profound injustice.”

Sam Tunningley of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) echoed the call for justice, saying, “The reality is that a change in the presidency means nothing if U.S. policy toward Israel remains the same. The Democratic Party has the power to stop this genocide, yet they continue to approve massive weapons packages for Israel. We are marching in Chicago to let every top Democrat know that we will never let up until Palestine is free. We will not be intimidated. We will have a family-friendly march and show the Democrats that we are more determined than ever to end this genocide now.”

