Madison, WI: TRAC marches against the pinkwashing of genocide in Palestine

By staff

Madison, WI – On December 17, a crowd of 50 people marched around the State Capitol building to denounce “pinkwashing” and Democratic Party politicians using the LGBTQ+ community to justify genocide.

The action was organized by the Trans Resistance Action Committee (TRAC), a newer grassroots community organization in Madison which fights for trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people’s rights.

Pinkwashing is the attempt to pander to the LGBTQ+ community by promoting something as “gay-friendly” or progressive. In this instance, Democrats are claiming that Palestinians are homophobic or otherwise unfriendly to the LGBTQ+ community and that Israel is a safe haven for the queer community. Democrats suggesting that they support Israel because it's LGBTQ-friendly is a flimsy attempt to hide its oppression of Palestinians. Israel only recognizes gay marriage if performed outside of its borders. The repeated war crimes against Palestinian civilians are proof that human rights are not a priority for Israel; this includes human rights for the queer community or any other group.

The march began on the steps of the State Capitol, near where U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has an office, with TRAC member Zade Dallman giving opening statements, saying they will not let Democratic politicians “use the queer community to justify the heinous actions of Israel. There is no safe haven on the mass graves of children!”

In conjunction with members of Madison East for Palestine, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), and the Milwaukee Anti-War Committee (MAC), the march then stopped in front of the Democratic Party’s office to hear additional speeches.

“Our politicians attack the LGBTQ+ community here in the U.S. while using our identities as tools to oppress and dehumanize people around the world,” Wolter said.

Recent hearings in the Wisconsin State Capitol building have centered on banning transgender athletes from participating in and competing in sports both at the K-12 and collegiate levels, and on banning minors from receiving gender-affirming care of any kind. The overwhelming negative response of the queer community to these bans and its continued support of the movement for Palestinian liberation is a testament to the queer community's understanding that only solidarity can bring liberation.

The LGBTQ+ community of Wisconsin made it clear that they will not be used as a reason to support a racist apartheid government in Palestine.

