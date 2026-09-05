Loyola students rally for sanctuary policies, support SDS National Day of Action

By Chris Maldonado

New Orleans, LA – On September 1, a group of students rallied demanding Loyola University New Orleans adopt proper anti-ICE sanctuary policies. This includes visible signage preventing ICE from entering the campus, student and professor representation on the school’s Immigration Task Force, and assurance that Loyola will refuse to collaborate with ICE in any capacity.

At the rally, Loyola student Rosalina Framboise addressed a message to the Loyola administration and President Xavier Cole. Framboise said, “Just because this has not happened on our campus yet, does not mean it is not happening on campuses all over the country.”

Another Loyola student, Fin Jones, said, “When schools and organizations can’t go against the government’s wishes for fear of a target on their backs, we can no longer call ourselves a democracy.”

The rally’s final student speaker, Quesada-Amor, urged Loyola’s administration, “We cannot accept these vile, cruel and unjust enactments carried out by these ICE thugs that only serve to violate the rights of men and women.”

The rally continued a yearlong sanctuary campus campaign led by the Liberate and Unite New Orleans chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (LUNO-SDS). The rally was part of a New SDS National Day of Action calling on all chapters to engage in active protest across their campuses and demand “ICE out now!”

#NewOrleansLA #LA #StudentMovement #ImmigrantRights #ICE #LoyolaUniversity #SDS