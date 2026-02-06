Louisiana State University students rally to demand justice for those killed by ICE

By staff

Baton Rouge, LA – On Thursday, January 29, students at Louisiana State University (LSU) gathered on campus to unite against the most recent escalation in ICE violence after the murders of Renee Good, Keith Porter and Alex Pretti. Progressive groups from all over Baton Rouge came together to fight Trump’s attacks and resist ICE terror.

In the midst of the chanting, the LSU police department attempted to move students away to a secluded area. The students pushed back and refused to cooperate with LSU PD. They were then able to carry out their program.

Over the past year, LSU students and Baton Rouge residents have faced multiple attacks by ICE. Last summer, two Iranian students were abducted outside of their apartment and illegally held in ICE custody for weeks. In June, LSU Nursing alumna Vilma Palacios was arrested, held for six months, and forced to return to Honduras, a country she had not been to since she was seven years old. The students have seen what ICE presence means in Baton Rouge, Minneapolis, and around the country, and rallied to fight to protect their campus.

Gabriela DeJean of Freedom Road Socialist Organization said, “They want us to be afraid to mobilize, but we are not afraid because we have power. This country does not run without us. And we say, ICE out of our cities, ICE out of our country, and no ICE on our campus!”

Students inside the union and passing by could hear the crowd chant, “The students, united, will never be defeated!”

