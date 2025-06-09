Los Angles rises up against ICE raids and deportations!

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Chicanos, Mexicanos, Central Americans and supporters across Los Angeles are rising up against the agents of Trump’s attacks on immigrants. The people of LA have a right to rebel against ICE and deportations. We have been active on the streets of LA and nationally in the movement to beat back Trump’s agenda.

The wave of terror against immigrants and undocumented people has escalated to a fever pitch this past week. Things are sharpening all across the country, with militarized raids at workplaces, and businesses, and ICE operatives stalking the parking lots of schools to snatch parents from their children.

What’s also escalating is the defiance against these attacks. The confrontations are taking the form of clashes with local and federal agencies. In Chicago, ICE is being chased out of neighborhoods. In Minneapolis, people came out of their homes to surround and confront the chief of police, federal agents, including FBI, and to throw trash and tires in the way of their vehicles. South of LA in Paramount, the people’s determination was a shining example, blocking ICE buses. We say, “right on.”

In the past few days, the people have made it clear that they won’t tolerate the presence of these agencies in their neighborhoods. People would rather clash with local and federal agencies, tear gas, National Guard and all, than watch families get ripped apart and their neighbors get taken away in unmarked vans. Their courage shows us the way forward.

For the Trump administration and local law enforcement agencies, the rebellion and militancy of everyday people are the “find out” part of “fuck around and find out.”

There’s no two ways about it, to fight back is a good thing. We are building a movement to stop the raids, and our demand is legalization for all undocumented people. In sanctuary cities, we need to insist that local authorities do not cooperate with immigration enforcement. The rebellion in LA and clashes with ICE across the country have lit a spark, and a single spark can start a prairie fire.

