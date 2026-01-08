Los Angeles stands in solidarity with Venezuela

By Nadia Topete

Los Ángeles, CA – Many people were brought together in solidarity and protest against the U.S. bombing of Venezuela and the kidnapping of its president Nicolas Maduro on January 3, with 200 people joining a protest at Perishing Square in downtown LA at approximately 2 p.m.

The protest called for “No war with Venezuela” and the release of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. Rain poured but did nothing to stop the anger of participants.

Freedom Road Socialist Organization member Gabriel Quiroz Jr. told the crowd, “The Venezuelan government has never done any harm to me or my people. It's the LAPD shooting Black and Chicano people on the streets of Los Angeles. It’s Trump and ICE that are kidnapping our Raza. It was Trump who illegally sent the Marines and feds to occupy Los Angeles. Working-class people of Boyle Heights don’t benefit from this war in Venezuela. Only Trump and his rich buddies benefit.”

Attending her first Venezuelan solidarity protest was Centro CSO member Mayra Plascencia, who stated, “We came strong and big today in the Los Angeles rain. We protested for peace, not oil for blood. I came out for the children of Venezuela. We demand no war, and for peace.”

Plans are for Centro CSO are to call for an East Los Angeles or Boyle Heights action if attacks on Venezuela continue and if the president is not released.

