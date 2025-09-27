Los Angeles rallies against racist Supreme Court ruling

By staff

Boyle Heights, CA – On September 21, Centro CSO led a rally dubbed “ICE Out of Our Barrios” as a part of the national weekend of action called by the Legalization For All (L4A). The action denounced the Supreme Court ruling to legalize DHS agents’ racially profiling Raza based on their skin complexion, the language they speak, places they work at and live in as “relevant factors” for suspicion of being in the country illegally.

About 30 people gathered at Mariachi Plaza and chanted “Stop the deportations,” “ICE out of LA” “LAPD, KKK, IOF they're all the same!” and denounced the deaths caused by ICE agents during their violent raids.

“We are gathered here because a dangerous decision was just made at the highest court of this land,” said Verita Topete, who leads CSO’s Immigration Committee. “This ruling is an attack on our working-class immigrant community, on students, on families who keep this city alive. It means our neighbors, friends and family can be questioned, detained, or even killed simply for being who they are.”

On September 8, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of ICE to conduct “roving patrols” and gave ICE the green light to legally use racial profiling to detain and arrest Chicanos and Raza immigrants suspected of living in the country illegally. The decision came after the district court in July ordered the Department of Homeland Security to stop racially profiling Chicanos, Mexicanos, Centro Americanos and Latinos in southern California during ICE stops.

“We demand an end to police killings against Raza and an end to oppression that Chicanos face at the bloody hands of LAPD, LASD and CHP!” said Gabriel Quiroz Jr, the co-chair of CSO’s Police Accountability Committee, who connected the Supreme Court ruling to the constant law enforcement attacks Chicanos face. “Who better to make a difference than us? Who better to fight back against oppression than Raza, who had the boot of U.S. imperialism on their neck their whole lives? That's why we uplift the demand of ‘Community Control of the Police,’ we want to give Raza the power to determine how policing looks like in their barrio and to be able to hire and fire pigs and to be able to jail killer cops.”

“Immigrants and working-class people are under attack not just by ICE and the police but from the U.S. imperialist system,” said Victor Rodriguez who spoke on behalf of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. ”We’re not criminals! Immigrants are not the problem! The real problem is a system that values profit over people and borders over humanity!”

Carlos Montes, a co-chair of Centro CSO’s education committee, stated, “Immigrant communities are also put into overcrowded schools, students are pushed into the military and schools targeted by privatization by charter schools!”

Kate Regan, a teacher and member of Centro CSO, said, “Democracy only works if we work it. The people must defend due process. Defend the right to free, public education. Defend the right for people to live in their communities without fear of being kidnapped.”

Sol Marquez, a co-chair of Centro CSO’s Immigration Committee, raised the names of immigrants recently killed by ICE. The crowd chanted, “Silverio Villegas-González! Jaime Alanis Garcia! Roberto Carlos Montoya Valdez!” Marquez also connected the protest in Boyle Heights to the actions across the country from member organizations of the Legalization 4 All Network.

After speeches, the crowd blocked off First Street while chanting and holding large banners and signs.

For more information, follow Centro CSO on social media or email them at [email protected].

#BoyleHeightsCA #LosAngelesCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #CentroCSO #ICE #SCOTUS