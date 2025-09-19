Los Angeles: ‘ICE Out Of Our Barrios’ protest to take place this Sunday in Boyle Heights

By Verita Topete

Los Angeles, CA – Centro CSO has called for a “ICE Out of Our Barrios” protest at Mariachi Plaza this Sunday, September 21, at 2 p.m.

The ICE Out of Our Barrios protest is a response to the SCOTUS ruling that happened on September 8. The ruling allows ICE to conduct “roving patrols” and gives ICE the green light to legally use racial profiling as a way to continue to intimidate and harass Chicanos. This means that ICE can detain and interrogate Raza simply for being brown, Chicanos, speaking Spanish, or living and working in working-class neighborhoods. This is a dangerous expansion of ICE authority that is targeting the working-class immigrant community and further perpetuating national oppression of Chicanos.

Rafael Arman Cazzorla, a Boyle Heights resident and new Centro CSO member says, “It is important for us to assemble and gather to let our thoughts be heard when immigrant rights are more and more being taken away. This SCOTUS ruling is one of many that does just that – it dehumanizes, alienates, and tries to erase or forcibly remove the existence of immigrants and people of color in this country. But we have been here even before this country existed, and we will continue to be here. With rulings like these, I think this administration needs reminding of that.”

A national weekend of action from September 19 through 21 was called by the Legalization for All Network (L4A). Centro CSO is leading the protest in Los Angeles. The demands being uplifted in the neighborhood of Boyle Heights are: ICE out of LA; no racial profiling, and legalization for all! Additionally, L4A is calling on all organizers to uplift ICE victim Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez who was killed by ICE agents in Chicago. He was shot to death and then his body flipped over. As he lay dying, he was handcuffed and then taken in.

Other protests will be taking place on the weekend of September 19-21 in Tallahassee, Detroit, Minneapolis, San Jose, Oakland and Tampa. This solidarity action will show that from the barrios of Los Angeles to every corner of this country, we will resist and fight back. We will continue to organize.

Sunday's protest will bring together community members and allied organizations to show that our barrios will not be silent and that we will not be intimidated. Centro CSO condemns the recent SCOTUS ruling and demands that local and state officials refuse to cooperate with racially motivated enforcement tactics.

Centro CSO has been at the forefront of the fight against anti-immigrant enforcement tactics, exposing collaborations between ICE, local police and sheriff departments, and organizing neighbors to know their rights.

For more information, follow Centro CSO on social media or email them at [email protected].

