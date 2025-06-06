Los Angeles: ICE chased out of Boyle Heights

By Alex Orellana

Los Angeles, CA – On the morning of Tuesday, June 3, the Community Self Defense Coalition was alerted that there might be U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) presence at Mariachi Plaza. Two members of Centro CSO were able to confirm eight agents resembling the fatigue attire of Homeland Security patrolling the upstairs and downstairs of the METRO line at Mariachi Plaza.

After confirming, CSO immediately released a call to all available community members and CSO members to rush to Mariachi Plaza for an emergency protest. About a dozen people arrived at Mariachi Plaza shortly after the agents left the scene. CSO was joined by business owners of Espacio 1839, the Chamber of Commerce and were supported by various businesses along 1st Street.

Because everyone was under the impression that Mariachi Plaza was cleared, a rally began at the corner of Boyle and 1st Streets. Equipped with a bullhorn, CSO member Verita Topete led chants like, “ICE is not welcome here!” and “La policies, la migra, la misma porqueria!” Passersby honked in approval and residents came out to support.

Minutes later, a black SUV arrived and was recognized by the activists, who proceeded to chase down the vehicle. They surrounded the SUV while shouting down at the agents. The agents identified themselves as the Department of Homeland Security and “Not ICE” to the protesters. Trump’s recent signing of Executive Order 14159 allows other agencies like the DHS, DEA, IRS and even the U.S. Marshals to act like federal ICE agents.

The SUV was forced to back up through an alley as the crowd advanced, eventually making its way back to the street where they drove off having heard the people’s message loud and clear: “ICE is not welcome in Boyle Heights!”

“Seeing some business owners and community members come out and help us kick ICE out was powerful,” says Verita Topete, a member of Centro CSO. “Being able to respond to ICE sightings is so important. We are not letting these pigs terrorize our barrios! We will continue the pressure and continue kicking them out. They are not welcome here!”

In order to continue defending East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights from Trump’s attacks, CSO has called for a protest at Mariachi Plaza on Sunday, June 8, at 11 a.m. The protest’s demands include: “Legalization for all!” “ICE out of Boyle Heights!” “ICE out of our barrios!” “ICE out of immigration court!” “End Metro collaboration with ICE!” and “No police collaboration with ICE!”

If you would like to become a member of Centro CSO, message them now on social media or visit their table on the June 8 protest.

