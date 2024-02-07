Los Angeles: Determined pro-Palestine demonstrators march on Grammys

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – Hundreds of spirited demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles on February 4 to send a clear message that business will not go on as usual while Israel continues to savagely attack Gaza and the West Bank.

Multiple organizations, including Palestinian Youth Movement and the U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), organized and led the march in a successful effort to disrupt the Grammys, which were being held at the nearby Crypto Arena. The demonstrators were full of energy as they chanted “Israel, Israel go to hell!” and “From the river to the sea Palestine will be free!”

Organizers made it a point to call attention to the bombing of Yemen by the U.S., with chants like “Hands of Yemen!” The relentless rain and wind that is currently battering Los Angeles had no impact on the protesters, as many were completely soaked but carried on forward with great enthusiasm.

Many members of Centro CSO from Los Angeles were present, including Gabriel Quiroz Jr from Centro CSO, who said, “We’re here to show solidarity with Palestine. No business as usual as Israel commits genocide in Palestine with the help of the United States. As Chicanos we will always stand in full solidarity with the Palestinian people's right to self-determination! Viva viva Palestina!”

Traffic was jammed up all around the Crypto Arena as protesters blocked luxury black SUVs that were heading to the Grammys. Guests of the Grammys dressed in designer clothes had to walk by protesters who verbally shamed them.

Some of the guests flipped off the protesters, who were by this time completely drenched but carried on with great energy. There was a heavy police presence with dozens of police squad cars blocking the streets around Oceanwide Plaza, which is directly across from the Crypto Arena. The crowd then marched back to Pershing Square.

Centro CSO is a grassroots organization that fights for the self-determination of Chicanos and is mostly based in Boyle Heights in East Los Angeles. Centro CSO is currently focused on a campaign to win community control of the police and has a petition to “Boot the Banditos out of East LA!” Centro CSO also has an immigration rapid response team that fights for legalization for all, and education work that fights against the privatization of schools in Boyle Heights and East LA.

If you want to get involved with us you can reach us via social media @CentroCSO.

#LosAngelesCA #AntiWarMovement #International #Palestine #Yemen #USPCN #CentroCSO #Featured