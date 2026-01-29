Los Angeles demands justice for Alex Pretti

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – On Saturday, January 24, Centro CSO answered an emergency call to action from the Legalization For All Network in response to ICE and US Border Patrol's second open murder in Minneapolis. Over 100 people gathered at Mariachi Plaza for a rally and vigil to stand in solidarity with Minneapolis and demand justice for Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse and community observer who was attacked and brutally murdered.

While the Trump administration and Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino tried to paint Alex Pretti as a domestic terrorist who was at the scene of a raid to massacre federal agents, evidence from three videos with different point of views showed he was trying to protect a woman shoved to the ground before he was pepper sprayed, beaten and then killed. Alex Pretti’s murder comes approximately two weeks after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good.

Nadia Topete of Centro CSO started the rally and uplifted the names of five-year-old Liam Ramos and his father who were kidnapped by ICE on January 20 and used as bait to take more family members from his home when he rang the doorbell. “This is unacceptable!” said Topete. “Shame on the United States for letting this ongoing harassment towards Raza and terrorizing our communities and for kidnapping our brothers and sisters!”

Carlos Montes of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization and Centro CSO spoke about how Trump’s racist policies against immigrants comes from how the United States is based upon the national oppression of Chicanos. According to Montes, putting an end to these attacks requires revolution.

Juan Parrino of Los Rucos said, “America declares that it has an immigration problem, well it does and it all began in 1492 with the arrival of the first Europeans. Masked federal agents occupying our cities and attacking protesters and killing peaceful observers, I say ya basta! Only the people can save the people!”

Eloisa Galindo of Eastside Padres Contra la Privatización spoke about how Trump and privatizers are attacking public schools. Trump’s immigration policies have led to fear and a decrease in enrollment, causing budget losses and teacher cuts. Sergio Flores, the brother of Jeremy Flores who was murdered by LAPD last summer, connected the murders of Pretti and Good to police brutality in Los Angeles.

Sol Marquez of the Legalization for All uplifted the names of the many people killed by ICE before raising the demand for Legalization for All stated, “Someone once asked why legalization for all? Right, because they have the power to do it right now! That’s what we want legislation across the board for all 12 million undocumented.”

The crowd then went to the sidewalk waving signs, flags and banners chanting, “Justice for Alex Pretti” and “ICE out of LA!”

Join Centro CSO if you would like to get involved in the struggle for Chicano self-determination and the defense of immigrants.

CSO, along with other Chicano-led organizations, will be hosting an upcoming protest called ICE Out Of Aztlán in Boyle Heights on February 7 to commemorate the anniversary of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo.

#LosAngelesCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #ICE #KillerICE #CentroCSO #L4A