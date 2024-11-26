Los Angeles: Chicano neighborhood hosts ‘know your rights’ event after Trump win

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – 30 people attended a know your rights panel and training in the Boyle Hights neighborhood, hosted by Centro CSO’s immigration rapid response team. The educational event was organized because many in the community are nervous about how immigration law will be impacted by the Trump presidential victory.

Greeting participants at the door with a warm welcome and offering various services, the event was well attended. Childcare was offered to allow those with young children to fully participate in the event.

Boyle Heights resident Erika Prado stated, “The workshop on immigration rights Centro CSO presented was highly informative and served as a resource to empower and prepare our community in light of the unfortunate threats it faces.”

Led by Amanda Diaz, Beña Martinez, and Jordan Peña of Centro Community Service Organization (CSO), the event featured scenarios on what to do if Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) comes knocking on your door. Attendees also had a chance to ask questions regarding any potential changes to their current immigration status.

“In this moment of fear and uncertainty, what is certain is the power of our communities,” said Amanda Diaz of Centro CSO. “One of the most important things we can do right now is to arm ourselves with knowledge for what to do when ICE comes knocking. This critical information can help us stand up and fight back against Trump’s chaos by knowing our rights and protecting ourselves, our families, and our neighbors! La lucha sigue!”

Beña Martínez, who led the online component of the event, said “I have thought about how much Biden and Trump’s policies could affect my family. I also have friends that I look up to who could be affected, and I try to plan instead of worry. But I still worry. I’m fortunate to be able to rely on a great team working harder than me on this know your rights event that I’m grateful for.”

Centro CSO is part of the Legalization for All (L4A) network which is a national network of groups whose mission is to win legalization for all of the undocumented. Due to the Trump win, organizations like CSO are moving forward on preparing their working-class neighborhoods to be educated and prepared to fight back.

“Es importante que todas las personas sepan que tenemos derechos, para no vivir con miedo,” said Felipe Castillo who also attended the event. Her words translate to, “It is important for all to know our rights, so that we do not live in fear.”

If you wish to participate in future CSO events, message them at (323) 484-8630 or contact them on their social media @CentroCSO.

