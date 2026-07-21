Los Angeles: Boyle Heights protests recent ICE killings

By Reuben Navarrete

Los Angeles, CA- On Friday July 17, over 100 community members in Boyle Heights gathered at Mariachi Plaza for a vigil and press conference protesting the recent ICE killings of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Joan Sebastian Guerrero. This event was one of many held across the country as part of the Legalization for All national week of action.

“Now that these two fathers have lost their life, their children are going to have to deal with the grief and trauma for the rest of their lives,” said Antonieta Garcia from the CSO education committee.

On July 7, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed while on his way to work by ICE agents who apparently mistook him for someone else. Then, on July 13, Joan Sebastian Guerrero was fatally shot in the face in front of his wife and three-year-old daughter. During the past year, over 30 people have died while in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody and over ten fatally shot and killed during enforcement operations.

“For the past two years Trump and his cronies have repeatedly used ICE and DHS to disrupt and destroy the working class. Our oppressors invest billions into these violent agencies instead of funding our communities or raising our wages,” said Henry Cornejo, a Teamster and member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

These recent deaths have sparked outrage amongst people from across the country from all walks of life. Organizers and activists everywhere are demanding accountability. However, the administration also wants to crack down on those that are fighting on the front lines for these causes. One such activist, Nadia Topete, has recently become the target of FBI repression.

“They want to intimidate activists and silence our movement, but we will not back down. CSO and L4A stands in solidarity with our sister Nadia and all organizers facing political repression,” said Verita Topete, co-chair of the CSO immigration committee.

As ICE continues to spread terror and violence through their enforcement actions, we cannot allow these murderers to operate with impunity in our communities. Derek Mejia from the CSO police accountability committee told the crowd, “Whether it’s ICE, LAPD or LASD, we need killer cops off our streets!”

#LosAngelesCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #KillerICE #InJusticeSystem #CentroCSO