Lincoln Heights Home Depot raid proves ICE targets workers and little kids

By Sol Márquez

Lincoln Heights, CA — In the early hours on November 4, an ICE raid took place at the Cypress Park Home Depot in Lincoln Heights. After the first sweep, more agents returned to do another. Only this time, Centro CSO members and other members and organizations with the Community Self Defense Coalition had arrived to protest the ICE presence.

“ICE knows time is not on their side when conducting kidnappings,” said Centro CSO member and Teamster Sam Carrera. “Within minutes there were around 50 rapid responders at the Home Depot. Some folks posted at every parking lot entrance, equipped with whistles and walkie talkie radios. Others had formed a human barrier around the worker center located inside the Home Depot parking lot.”

Lincoln Heights is one of Los Angeles’ oldest neighborhoods and home to majority Chicanos, Mexicanos and Centroamericanos – many of whom are undocumented. The Home Depot that was raided has been raided before.

Among the six taken today was a toddler girl. When Trump says that ICE is arresting “The worst of the worst,” there are no crimes a toddler can commit that would warrant her being ripped apart from her family.

Center CSO is currently engaged in rapid responding to ICE raids and also urging the public to sign a petition demanding that ICE be kicked out of ICE detainee emergency and examination rooms in hospitals. If you’d like to learn more about the petition and sign it, go to tinyurl.com/FueraICE

