Legalization for All (L4A) Network: June 27 National Call-In Day to “Drop the Charges against Alejandro Orellana!”

Fight Back New Service is circulating the following statement from the Legalization for All (L4A) Network.

The Legalization for All (L4A) Network is calling on all affiliated immigrant rights organizations and supporters to mobilize an action in support of Alejandro Orellana on June 27th, or participate in a national call-in day against U.S. Attorney Bilal “Bill” Essayli.

Immigrant rights hero Alejandro Orellana (he/they) of East Los Angeles was violently raided in early morning by the FBI, National Guard, and the East Los Angeles Sheriffs on June 12th. A member of Centro Community Service Organization (CSO) for nearly a decade, Alejandro has mobilized countless actions for immigrant and worker rights. He was born and raised in East LA, attended local schools, and has no record. Alejandro became inspired when they were in the U.S. Marines reserve and witnessed how Trump’s first administration was targeting activists who were fighting back against police brutality of Chicanos, African Americans, and the working-class. He is also a proud Teamster union member.

Alejandro is being charged by the Federal U.S. Attorney Bilal Essayli with “conspiracy to commit civil disorders” and “aiding and abetting to commit civil disorders.” These felony charges could land Alejandro in prison for 5 years! Alejandro has done nothing wrong, speaking out against ICE terror, raids and deportations is not a crime, protesting is not a crime! As Chicanos, Mexicanos, Centroamericanos around the country are being racially profiled and viscously kidnapped, activists like Alejandro have every right to speak out.

Their next hearing is set for June 27th in Los Angeles, and this is why we are calling on all to mobilize a solidarity action or to pick up their phones. We are asking that all call Attorney Essayli at (213) 894-2400. Read the following, “My name is (your name) from (your city and / or organization), demanding that Attorney Bill drop the charges against immigrant rights hero Alejandro Orellana!”

Protesting is not a crime, fighting against ICE terror is not a crime! Legalization for all and stop the ICE raids now!

Drop the Charges on Alejandro Orellana!

