Large Palestine solidarity gathering at Denver shopping center

By staff

Denver, CO – On Friday, November 29, approximately 200 people gathered at James N. Manley Park in Denver for a rally and march in recognition of International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is an annual UN-recognized observance that calls for sovereignty for the Palestinians as well as freedom from Israeli occupation. In the U.S., this there were protests against the U.S. government’s continued support of the Israeli occupation and its crimes against Palestine, especially the ongoing genocide in Gaza where over 40,000 people have been massacred.

After listening to speeches from organizations leading the march, protesters took to the streets and marched around the Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

Due to Black Friday, the Cherry Creek shopping center was busier than usual. While protesters were marching outside, several dozen activists started a disruption inside the mall with chanting, signs and Palestine flags. Many shoppers joined in the chanting and some even joined the march as it left the mall and joined the larger demonstration outside. Once outside, the march continued back to the park, stopping along the way for more speeches.

“Students have a long history of fighting alongside those resisting oppression,” said Lucia Feast, an organizer with Students for a Democratic Society, “We have fought with those resisting the Vietnam War, and demanded divestment from apartheid South Africa. Today we continue this liberation struggle by standing with Palestine!”

The message from protesters was clear: there will be no business as usual while the United States continues to aid the genocidal Israeli occupation.

#DenverCO #CO #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #StudentMovement #SDS