Lancaster, TX: Warehouse workers at UNFI march on the boss demanding union recognition

By staff

Lancaster, TX – In a bold display of unity and shop-floor power, warehouse workers at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) in Lancaster marched on management this past Monday, November 17, to deliver a clear message – they are forming a union, and they want it recognized now. The UNFI workers have been organizing to join the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 745.

Workers from across the sprawling distribution center walked from the parking lot, across the floor together and confronted supervisors in their office, demanding immediate recognition of their union. Employees say they are fed up with unsafe conditions, short staffing, constant turnover fueled by low pay, and impossible production standards.

Management acts as if the workers are disposable, but the warehouse runs because of the labor of the workers. By marching on their boss, the workers at UNFI Lancaster showed management that they are organized and are not backing down.

The “march-on-the-boss” comes during a period of growing worker militancy at the Lancaster UNFI hub. Earlier this year, the drivers at the very same facility won their union, a victory that electrified the rest of the workforce. Those drivers are now deep in negotiations for their first contract, fighting for higher wages, predictable schedules and protections against retaliation.

Warehouse workers say the drivers’ breakthrough has inspired them to push forward. When the drivers won their union, it proved that UNFI workers at Lancaster can beat this company. Now they’re at the bargaining table, and the warehouse workers are next.

UNFI has a long history of union busting nationwide, but Lancaster workers say they’re ready for whatever the company tries. Their march-on-the-boss was organized quietly and quickly, with workers from every shift participating. They report that management was visibly rattled when confronted by dozens of determined employees demanding union recognition.

Workers also emphasized that their fight isn’t just about their own facility, and instead is part of a bigger movement. Across the country, workers at Amazon and UNFI are getting organized to stand up against these giant corporations that get rich off working people’s labor.

As the Lancaster drivers press forward in bargaining and warehouse workers push for union recognition, workers say the message to the company is simple: respect us, recognize our union, and bargain a decent contract.

#LancasterTX #TX #Labor #Teamsters #Warehouse #IBT745 #UNFI #Featured