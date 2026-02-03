Lafayette, IN marches against ICE murders

By Tavish Bryan and Lea Rush

Lafayette, IN – On Tuesday, January 27, nearly 300 protesters gathered at the Tippecanoe County courthouse to protest the brutal execution of Alex Jeffrey Pretti by two federal agents in Minneapolis.

Protesters braved the brutal cold to demand an end to ICE’s occupation of Minneapolis and stood to honor Alex Jeffrey Pretti, Renee Nicole Good, Keith Porter, Ismael Ayala-Uribe, Johnny Noviello, and all people killed by ICE.

On the steps of the courthouse, speakers rallied the crowd in defiance of the Trump administration.

The demonstration was organized by Students for a Democratic Society at Purdue, Freedom Road Socialist Organization Indiana, Young Democratic Socialists of America at Purdue (YDSA), and Ayuda Mutua Lafayette Indiana (AMLI).

“We stand here today in solidarity with Chicago, with DC, with LA, with all our immigrant neighbors, because it is right to rebel. It is right to resist,” said Tavish Bryan of FRSO Indiana. “There will be no business as usual while ICE is terrorizing our streets, because these are our streets,” said Bryan.

Protesters marched around the courthouse block to the constant honks and cheers from cars in support. Community members and organizers spoke with local reporters to express their rage at the Trump administration and relay their hope, fueled by the strength of people standing together against ICE.

In a city a fifth the size of Minneapolis, not a single counter-protester was present in the face of such a large, energetic crowd.

“We saw a man murdered in the streets of Minneapolis, and we wanted to show solidarity. This is what ICE does when left unchecked. And we don't believe this organization should exist at all,” said a member of YDSA Purdue.

The crowd persevered even after the speakers finished. As the sun set, the volley of honks and cheers did not let up. “The people united will never be defeated!” rang from the crowd as the temperature fell and the night descended.

ICE's presence in Greater Lafayette is relatively small. Still, Indiana lawmakers have passed legislation requiring state, city and county police to cooperate with ICE or face severe consequences.

SDS member and FRSO cadre Lea Rush emphasized that ICE “will come here soon enough, we need to stand up in defiance before that happens.”

