LA rallies for Salvadoran TPS

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – At a busy corner in the Chicano neighborhood of Boyle Heights, dozens of activists and supporters rallied for Salvadoran Temporary Protected Status (TPS). This comes as part of a call to action, made by Legalization for All network, a national network of more than 25 grassroots organizations.

On 4th Street and Soto Street today, the scorching sun did little to dissuade the group of participants. Holding a Salvadoran flag, posters that demanded, “ICE out now!” and “Defend TPS,” the crowd chanted, “¡TPS! ¡Se lo merecen!” Which translates to “TPS, they deserve it!”

Beña Martinez, a member of Veterans for Peace and Centro CSO, stated, “Were here to defend TPS for El Salvadorans, and tomorrow it might be for another country, There are military recruiters that prey on 17 or 18-year-olds who are still making their way through life, who are trying to survive with their families here, if they are undocumented they will get false promises of citizenship to join an army that will go on to invade another country”

TPS for Salvadorans began in March of 2001, when then-president George W Bush signed it. He did so after two catastrophic earthquakes destroyed El Salvador. Since then, more than 250,000 have lived without fear of deportation, nor the need to reapply for their TPS. The majority of Salvadoran TPS holders live in Los Angeles; the second-highest concentration is in Texas.

The Trump administration contended with another TPS earlier this year, and this one was for Haitians. When it was announced on July 27 that TPS for Haitians was revoked, over 350,000 had their lives ruined.

One young TPS holder, Pierre De Demás from Springfield, Ohio took his own life. This happened on August 31, after he was bullied for wearing an ankle monitor ICE affixed him with after TPS ended. His blood is on the administration’s hands.

Marisol Márquez of the Legalization 4 All Network told the crowd, “We want to push for legalization for all, because the current rulers in power have the power to grant it immediately for all of the undocumented people; they just don't feel like it. This demand would protect the undocumented from being deported and they would be able to work legally and not be under threat and terror from ICE.”

Plans for Centro CSO are to continue informing the community about TPS’ status. While it expired on September 9, no decision from Trump means that it automatically gets extended for an additional six months. However, as was done with Haitian TPS, Trump threatens our people every day.

#LosAngelesCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #TPS #ElSalvador #Legaliation4All