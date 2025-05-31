LA demands no Derek Chauvin pardon and legalization for all

By Jordan Peña

Los Angeles, CA, – On Sunday May 25, over 35 protesters gathered in front of the East LA sheriff's department. May 25 marked the five-year anniversary of George Floyed’s murder by Minneapolis Police Department killer cop Derek Chauvin. Protesters demanded “No Derek Chauvin pardon!” and “Legalization for all.”

Centro CSO (Community Service Organization) organized the protest. Activists held signs reading “Jail killer cops” and “Boot the Banditos.”

The East LA Sheriff's Department (ELASD), long criticized for its violence and ties to deputy gangs, continues to terrorize Chicanos in the community. The event was also in solidarity with a week of action called by the Legalization for All (L4A) Network to demand legalization for all, as well as a stop to all deportations. Recent deportations have included U.S. citizen children and attacks against Chicano U.S. citizens, who are racially profiled.

Terry Navarrete, who is a member of Centro CSO said, “As first timers protesting with Centro CSO at the sheriff’s station, it was an unforgettable and moving experience for my husband Art and myself. The stories of the families of victims killed by shameful acts of the ELA Sheriffs were truly heartbreaking!”

Deputies at the station continue wearing and waving flags with the “Fort Apache” logo – widely seen as a symbol of national oppression, violence and brutality. The logo is a police boot outline, the number 2 within the heel, and the words “Una patada en los pantalones” or a kick in the pants in Spanish. The logo carries a dark legacy in East LA; it debuted in 1970 after the killing of journalist Rubén Salazar during the August 29, 1970 Chicano Moratorium.

In addition to concerns over deadly force, protesters condemned the department’s ongoing collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during recent immigration raids. Brandon Cho, speaking on behalf of L4A, stated, “We’re here to demand an end to the collaboration between sheriff’s deputies, local law enforcement, ICE and federal agents. If ICE wants to break laws, then they don’t get to hide behind law enforcement. If ICE wants to kidnap our mothers and fathers, let them come alone – without protection from law enforcement – to witness the full strength of our communities.”

United Families for Justice, a grassroots organization founded and led by families impacted by police violence, were in attendance. They demanded justice for their murdered loved ones. Also supporting the event was the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO). Protesters gathered in front of the station, chanting, “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!”

Speaking on behalf of FRSO was Carlos Montes, a longtime Chicano revolutionary, who stated, “We will always remember George Floyd and all the other young Black and Chicano men killed by police, and continue fighting for justice!”

Despite years of public pressure to investigate deputy gangs and the banning of the Fort Apache logo, the Sheriff’s Department has failed to take meaningful action. Centro CSO remains committed to the fight for community control of the police, a demand echoed by many East LA residents who want safety without fear of law enforcement, as well as the legalization of all undocumented immigrants.

For more information on how to join Centro CSO, please reach out to them on social media @CentroCSO.

#LosAngelesCA #CA #InJusticeSystem #GeorgeFloyd #ImmigrantRights #CentroCSO