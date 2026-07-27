LA: City of Industry protest demands justice for Joseph Perez

By Gabriel Quiroz Jr.

Los Angeles, CA – On July 25 in the City of Industry, 50 people protested outside the Industry Sheriff’s Station to demand justice for Joseph Perez and for his immediate release from jail.

On July 27, 2020, nearly six years ago, Joseph Perez was brutally beaten by sheriffs in the City of Industry, which is located about 30 minutes east of downtown Los Angeles. Some of those sheriffs were later involved in the beating of teens outside of a Montclair bowling alley, where the deputies were arrested. The deputies admitted to internal affairs that they were tattooed deputy gang members and part of the “Industry Indians.” No deputies have faced discipline over the brutal beating of Joseph Perez.

Families who have lost their loved ones to either LAPD or LASD were present to speak in solidarity with Vanessa Perez’s fight for justice for her son Joseph. The families of Jeremy Anthony Flores, Eric Rivera, Anthony Vargas and John Horton III and others were at the rally.

The rally also featured a united front of organizations fighting for police accountability, like Check The Sheriff Coalition, Justice LA, Power Now, SV DEBUG and Centro CSO.

The crowd chanted, “Ban! Ban! Deputy gangs!” and “Say his name: Joseph Perez!”

Luis Sifuentes of FRSO stated, “We have to keep fighting, we have to keep fighting these officials that are protecting these pigs, we have to fight these police associations!”

Katherine Palma spoke about her brother, Jeremy Anthony Flores, who was shot and killed by LAPD, “The cops just shoot they don't stop and think about other solutions, it’s not fair that they can laugh and enjoy time with their loved ones when they took one of ours.”

Emiliano Martin Del Campo of Centro CSO stated, “These killings, beatings and wrongful convictions of our community members will not stop until we have community control of the police implemented here and all over this country. Our neighborhoods will never be safe until we have a say in who polices them and how they do so.”

Deanna Brock, the mother of Emmett Brock, told the crowd, “My son Emmet Brock, a 23-year-old teacher, was brutally assaulted by an LA County Sheriff deputy My son used his First Amendment right to flip off a cop, that cop got in his car and followed Joseph and pulled him over in a parking lot where he brutally beat him.”

Deputy Joseph Benza lll was eventually federally charged for violating the civil rights of Emmet Brock, and will be sentenced at the end of this year.

Vanessa Perez closed the rally by saying, “To every family here: our pain has connected us but so has our strength. I stand with each and every one of you in whatever capacity I can, because your fight is my fight. CSO! We made history again in Joseph’s name.”

The rally ended with chants and a sign-waving on the main dtreet near the sheriff’s station. There is an ongoing civil lawsuit against LASD in the name of Joseph Perez, and Centro CSO will be on the ground to support the fight for justice.

#LosAngelesCA #CA #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops #JosephPerez #CentroCSO