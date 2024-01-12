Kissimmee, FL march in solidarity with Palestine

By staff

Kissimmee, FL – On Saturday, December 30, around 250 protesters gathered near downtown Kissimmee to demand an end to Israel’s siege on Gaza, which has killed over 20,000 Palestinians, and its 75 years of occupation and ethnic cleansing in Palestine.

The protest was organized by Florida Palestine Network (FPN). The rally started with speeches from FPN and other community members calling for a ceasefire, the end of U.S. aid to Israel, and a free Palestine.

The group then marched around downtown Kissimmee, with chants of “Gaza, Gaza, don’t you cry! Palestine will never die!” and “Not a nickel, not a dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes!”

They were accompanied by digital billboard trucks displaying statistics of the toll of Israel’s siege on Gaza and were met with honks of support from motorists.

The march showed that the movement will not be distracted by the holiday season and continues to unite people in the fight for liberation into the new year.

One of the speakers, Corrine Daly, said, “We see countless mothers crying for their children who have been hit by airstrikes, I can’t do anything but continue to show up. I encourage every single person who is ever on the line about showing up, whether that be in their job, in their communities, with their families. stand firm. Stand and know that you are on the right side of history, free, free Palestine!”

