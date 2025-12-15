Kenner rally brings out whistles and flags in support of immigrants

By Antonia Mar

Kenner, LA – On Saturday Dec 13, another pop-up protest in Kenner, Louisiana on Williams Boulevard rallied opposition to President Trump and Governor Landry’s attacks on immigrants. The crowd began as about 20 people, ballooning to almost 100 before the evening ended.

The protest featured signs, whistles and many waving and wearing Mexican, Honduran and Dominican flags on their backs and on long poles – some of New Orleans largest Latino immigrant populations. The crowd chanted “Fuera ICE!” and other chants in Spanish, as well as “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!”

The action lasted for about four hours, from about 2 p.m. till 6 p.m. The crowd remained on the sidewalk near the busy street. Some even pulled out lawn chairs or stood in the back of their cars and trucks. Most attendees were Latinos, both immigrants and children of immigrants.

Kenner and Metairie have been hot spots of so-called operation “Catahoula Crunch,” also known as “Swamp Sweep,” in the New Orleans metro area. Many police departments in Jefferson Parish have 287(g) agreements which deputize local law enforcement to carry out ICE operations.

Drivers honked their horns and pumped fists in the air in solidarity. Occasionally, supporters stood out their sunroofs or jutted out passenger windows brandishing flags.

The crowd will likely return again next Saturday, at the same time, in front of the same location in front the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot in Kenner.

