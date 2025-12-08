Justice demanded: Seattle community rallies after deadly police shooting

By Marce Soto Ramírez

Seattle, WA – Over 100 people gathered December 3, at 42nd Avenue S and S Othello Street to mourn and demand justice after Christian Hadley Nelson was shot and killed by as many as six Seattle Police officers at a busy intersection the previous afternoon.

The Seattle Police Department closed the streets and left Nelson’s body at the scene for over 12 hours, shocking neighbors and passersby. Authorities did not release Nelson’s name until December 5. By the time of the rally, community members were calling for the release of all details, including bodycam footage and the identities of the officers involved.

The rally, organized by local groups led by the Seattle Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (SAARPR), aimed to respond to community concerns over recurring police violence, particularly towards Black community members.

Speakers at the rally shared personal experiences and emphasized the need for collective action, uniting attendees around demands for accountability.

“The reason why they [SPD] do this is because these cops are out here to serve as an occupying force,” said Jonathan Toledo, branch chair of SAARPR.

Police said the man shot was allegedly holding a handgun, but neighbors challenge this narrative, showing community skepticism about the authorities' version of events.

A neighbor, who joined spontaneously on the mic, shared, “They killed a Black man, he was homeless, he had mental health issues, and he lived in the park in this neighborhood for a long time. And because he was poor, he was Black, he had mental health issues, his life didn’t matter.” They later continued, “The police serve the wealthy and those who have money and property.”

A worker from Cafe Red said, “A life has been taken. It was police violence.”

Another neighbor in the area, shared, “They do it so they can oppress the Black community.” He later added, “SPD Chief Shon Barnes once again lied and said the man had a gun and that police had no choice but to kill him, but we were talking to witnesses, and they said there weren’t any warnings; the cops escalated instead of de-escalating. That doesn't sound right. Not only did the cops kill this man, but they also endangered this entire neighborhood,” pointing to the nearby building where stray police bullets broke windows and even injured a civilian. Witnesses counted over 24 bullet casings at the scene.

This latest killing occurred only 90 days after federal oversight through the Consent Decree was lifted, closely following the killing of Jack Palelei.

The 2012 Settlement Agreement between Seattle and the U.S. Department of Justice, known as the “Consent Decree,” required city of Seattle to implement reforms to ensure police services comply with the Constitution, ensure public trust and promote confidence.

Emijah Smith, member of the community and a speaker at rally, said, “We have to address the issue here: a person’s life is now gone. A murder. The police were called because someone was having a concern. We don't know all the details, and we’re asking for the release of the details.” Smith later added, “Our people are dying, our people are suffering, and now y’all are too. Do not accept this. Call for action, hold them accountable, ask for the resources.”

The rally uplifted SAARPR’s call for a Community Police Accountability Council (ComPAC), already in practice in Chicago, highlighting the effectiveness of community organizing.

Other organizations, including Seattle Against War, attended the rally to support demands for transparency and justice: full release of bodycam footage, officer names and the victim’s identity.

Clio Jensen from Seattle Against War spoke told the crowd, “The country that we live in is violent, and it perpetuates violence overseas. The Seattle police department trained with the IDF. When George Floyd was killed in 2020 with a knee on his neck, where do you think Minneapolis Police officers learned that technique? By working with the IDF. By giving the IDF tools that the U.S. uses to oppress its own citizens, non-citizens, and to turn it against the Palestinian people who’ve lived more than 75 years of apartheid and a current genocide.”

The rally concluded around 7 p.m., with community members placing flowers and lighting candles in a moment of collective mourning and solidarity.

#SeattleWA #WA #InJusticeSystem #PoliceCrimes #KillerCops #SAARPR #NAARPR